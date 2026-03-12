Volunteer groups needed for Edson Fichter Nature Area service days this spring, summer, and fall!

Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello-- one of the community’s favorite places to visit for fishing, bike riding, dog walking, and wildlife watching-- is in need of volunteers to help with basic maintenance tasks to keep it beautiful, accessible, and safe for its visitors.

Idaho Fish and Game is encouraging businesses, clubs, organizations, and other groups to consider adopting a Wednesday service day during which your employees or members can assist with weeding, mowing, litter pick-up, pruning, planting, mulching, and other tasks.

Service days will be scheduled at least biweekly, occurring on Wednesdays throughout the spring, summer, and fall. Specific hours and timing of volunteer efforts can be set to accommodate the preferences of the group, nature of the work, and group size. Fish and Game will provide the materials, tools, and a designated project supervisor to make the effort successful and rewarding for all involved!

“This special place is very important to the people in our community and the wildlife that lives there,” says Tessa Atwood, volunteer services coordinator for Idaho Fish and Game’s Southeast Region. “With countless acres of habitat work going on at any given moment on department-owned wildlife management areas, access sites, and other public landscapes across the region, we simply couldn’t do the work we do without the help of volunteers.”

If your business or organization is interested in volunteering at Edson Fichter Nature Area, please sign-up for one of the service days through this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4FA5A82EA3FDC70-62540658-adopt#/.

You can also contact Volunteer Services Coordinator Tessa Atwood at the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.

To acknowledge the support of our special community volunteers, a temporary sign will be displayed at the nature area gates each service Wednesday. This sign will recognize the group or business that has "adopted" the nature area for that period and will highlight some of the key tasks they helped complete during their service day.

Idaho Fish and Game hopes that by involving community groups, clubs, schools, and businesses, we can emphasize the value of the nature area as an important local resource and showcase the diverse constituency it serves.