Utility Bills Rise Nationwide, Rate Hikes Continue Into 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UtilityRates.com: Expect Household Energy Bills to Climb Even HigherYou can find the full Utility Rates study here: https://www.utilityrates.com/resources/2026-home-energy-costs-by-state Across the country, higher energy bills are becoming more common. Starting January 1, utilities in 22 states raised residential electricity and natural gas rates. These hikes are part of a larger wave of 152 utility rate increases that began in 2024 and are expected to continue through spring 2026. Soon, 103 utilities in 42 states will have raised delivery rates by an average of 10.77%, adding steady pressure to household budgets.While prices vary widely by state, January electricity rates were up an average of 5.21%, while natural gas rates have risen 5.26%. The Middle Atlantic region has been hit hardest. In Washington, D.C., electric rates jumped 23.92%, adding about 7 cents per kilowatt-hour. And even in the heartland, normally steady Illinois electricity rates jumped about 14%. In Maine, natural gas prices surged 97.54%, nearly doubling from $2.03 to $4.01 per ccf.Still, not every state saw increases. Normally high-priced Connecticut saw electricity prices fall 7.60%, and in Minnesota, natural gas rates dropped 29.08%.Currently, Hawaii, California, and Massachusetts electricity rates rank highest. However, for 13 states in the PJM Interconnection, data center construction threatens to drive their energy prices higher. Meanwhile Louisiana and Idaho rank among the lowest. For natural gas, Maine remains one of the most expensive states, while Minnesota and Idaho are among the least costly.To help consumers make an apples to apples comparison , the full study provides bundled electricity and natural gas rates for all 50 states, allowing households to see exactly how their costs stack up against the national average.Infrastructure Upgrades Are the Biggest CostRising costs are the main driver behind the increases. To keep energy flowing, utilities are spending more to fix old pipes and wires, expand delivery systems, and meet growing demand. Over time, these expenses have grown quickly. In 2012, utilities spent $90.3 billion on improvements. By 2021, that figure reached $134.1 billion. Today, spending is estimated at $207.9 billion and continues to climb.All these investments earn utilities a return on equity, often around 9%. Once approved by state regulators, those costs are added to customer bills. So, with utility upgrade spending expected to hit $1.1 trillion within five years, consumers will likely see their bills rise even faster.UtilityRates.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.###ContactUtilityRates.com

