LendingPad Named 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Winner for Third Consecutive Year

LendingPad Wins HousingWire Tech100

Cloud-Native LOS Leader Celebrates Decade of Innovation with Three-Year Streak of Industry Recognition

For a decade, we’ve focused on orchestrating a simpler, faster lending process with technology people actually enjoy using” — Wes Yuan

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, a modern cloud-native loan origination system (LOS), has been named a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage winner for the third consecutive year (2024, 2025, 2026). The recognition underscores LendingPad’s momentum as the platform of choice for lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions seeking faster cycle times, tighter compliance, and a better borrower experience.

“For a decade, we’ve focused on orchestrating a simpler, faster lending process with technology people actually enjoy using,” said Wes Yuan, CEO of LendingPad. “Earning Tech100 honors three years running validates our approach: a high-velocity, cloud-native LOS that reduces friction, adapts to change, and helps our customers win in any market.”

Built by mortgage professionals, LendingPad is engineered for speed, clarity, and scale. Its cloud-native architecture centralizes collaboration, automates routine work, and limits compliance risk while an open, enterprise-grade API ecosystem makes it easy to connect with key partners and adapt to evolving regulations.

Customer outcomes continue to drive product direction:

- 95 - 96% reported customer satisfaction across the user base

- 100+ new features and integrations launched in the past year

- A robust, full compliance testing module introduced to meet changing regulatory needs

LendingPad’s user-driven design shortens training ramps, reduces task completion times, and eliminates workflow bottlenecks, enabling teams to close loans more efficiently and retire redundant systems, lowering total cost of ownership while improving borrower experiences.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern and innovative Loan Origination System (LOS) serving lenders, brokers, bankers, credit unions, and wholesalers with centralized and compliant automated technology tailored to the mortgage industry. Recognized for excellence with the HousingWire's Tech100 award, LendingPad streamlines the entire mortgage lending process while reducing operational costs. The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) endorses the platform. LendingPad is a proud member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), ACUMA, NYAMB, and the MISMO organization.

For more information, visit lendingpad.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.