LendingPad & Kind Lending Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Technology Experience for Mortgage Brokers

LendingPad and Kind Lending Announce Integration

New Collaboration Streamlines Loan Submissions and Provides Real-Time Access to Kind Lending's Services

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad, an award-winning cloud-native Loan Origination System (LOS), today announced a strategic partnership with Kind Lending, one of the fastest-growing wholesale lenders in the nation. This collaboration integrates Kind Lending’s broker-first mindset with LendingPad’s advanced technology platform, creating a seamless ecosystem designed to help mortgage brokers win in today’s competitive market.

The integration enables brokers to connect with Kind Lending directly through the LendingPad Wholesale Gateway, providing access to real-time pricing and submissions via Kind’s Kwikie Broker Portal. This partnership combines LendingPad’s intuitive workflow solutions with Kind Lending’s experienced Account Executives and diverse loan options, offering brokers an efficient way to manage and close more loans.

“Our mission has always been to make life easier and more successful for mortgage brokers,” said Delfino Aguilar, Chief Production Officer at Kind Lending. “This partnership with LendingPad is another step in delivering faster systems, stronger visibility, and smarter support that helps brokers close more deals and grow their business.”

This integration opens doors to Kind Lending’s comprehensive lineup of programs, designed to support brokers throughout the loan process. From the lightning-fast Kwikie portal for streamlined pricing and submissions to competitive offerings, including Non-QM, Elevate Jumbo, the National DPA program, and many more. Kind Lending complements these offerings with its Top Dog Program, which further recognizes high-performing partners with exclusive benefits and dedicated support.

“This partnership represents our commitment to providing mortgage professionals with the most efficient, integrated solutions in the industry,” said Wes Yuan, CEO of LendingPad. “By joining forces with Kind Lending, we’re enhancing our platform with a lender that brings not only technological innovation but also a genuine commitment to supporting TPO’s with experienced professionals who average over 20 years in the industry. Together, we’re creating a more connected, efficient path to closing loans.”

Kind Lending has rapidly established itself as a transformative force in wholesale lending, building momentum through its unique combination of cutting-edge technology and human expertise. Their approach strikes a balance between digital efficiency and personalized support, delivering seasoned Account Executives who provide trusted guidance on every deal.

LendingPads’s cloud-native platform serves lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions with comprehensive automated solutions built by mortgage experts for the mortgage industry. The system provides real-time synchronization, robust compliance tools, and intuitive workflows, which significantly reduce operational costs while enhancing the lending experience.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern and innovative Loan Origination System (LOS) serving lenders, brokers, banks, credit unions, and wholesalers with centralized and compliant automated technology tailored to the mortgage industry. Recognized for excellence with the HousingWire’s Tech 100 award and NAMB’s Service Provider of the Year in Software and Technology, LendingPad streamlines the entire mortgage lending process while reducing operational costs. The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) platform endorses the platform. LendingPad is a proud member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), ACUMA, NYAMB, and the MISMO organization. For more information, visit lendingpad.com.



About Kind Lending

Kind Lending is the fastest-growing wholesale lender in the nation, transforming the mortgage industry through innovation, speed, and a deeply rooted commitment to kindness. Founded in 2020 by visionary Glenn Stearns and based in Santa Ana, California, Kind Lending is redefining what it means to serve clients and brokers alike. With a relentless focus on delivering seamless, swift loan approvals supported by passionate and knowledgeable professionals, Kind Lending turns every interaction into a meaningful experience. More than just a lender, Kind Lending is a movement driven by a culture of excellence and compassion that raises the standard for mortgage lending nationwide. For more information, visit kindlending.com.

