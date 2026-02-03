Gauteng Roads and Transport reports positive enforcement outcomes

Gauteng Transport Inspectorate reports strong enforcement results for January 2026

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), continues to record positive enforcement outcomes through coordinated stop-and-search operations across the province targeting lawlessness, criminal activity, and non-compliance with traffic legislation.

During January 2026, intensified enforcement operations were conducted across key transport corridors in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane, specifically targeting major public and scholar transport routes identified as high-risk.

A total of 148 vehicles were impounded 46 in Tshwane, 41 in Johannesburg, and 61 in Ekurhuleni. In addition, 259 minibus taxis were discontinued after failing roadworthiness requirements.

Critical defects identified included faulty braking systems, worn tyres, non-functioning headlights, brake lights and indicators, and cracked windscreens – conditions that pose significant risk to passengers and other road users.

Officers issued over 2,600 manual infringement notices and 3,255 electronic infringement notices. These included 372 minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licences and 456 minibuses operating without valid licence discs.

Seventy-three arrests were made, including 59 for driving under the influence, 5 for fraud, 4 for bribery and possession of fraudulent documents, 3 for immigration contraventions, one for illegal possession of ammunition, and one for reckless and negligent driving.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela emphasised that the impoundment of illegal and unroadworthy vehicles sends a strong message that non-compliance will not be tolerated.

“We are removing dangerous vehicles from our roads to protect lives. Compliance with the law is not optional, and those who endanger road users through negligence, corruption or criminal behaviour will be met with decisive action,” she said.

Discontinuing unroadworthy vehicles remains critical to preventing road crashes, injuries, and fatalities, particularly within the public and scholar transport sector.

