Treasury opens registration for 2026 Budget lock-up
Online registrations for the 2026 Budget lock-ups are now open. The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the 2026 Budget in Parliament on 25 February 2026 at 14:00.
The lock-ups offer members of the media an opportunity to engage with the Budget documents under embargo ahead of the Minister’s speech. Lock-ups end when the Minister of Finance starts speaking in Parliament, which is also when the embargo lifts.
To register, please follow the link provided below. Important instructions and lock-up rules for both Pretoria and Cape Town can be found on the registration link. It is important to familiarise yourself with these lock-up rules to ensure a seamless participation in the lock- ups. Please also note the distinction between PGA and non-PGA lock-ups.
Registration links:
Pretoria: 2026 BUDGET LOCK-UP REGISTRATION Pretoria - Media – Fill out form
Cape Town: 2026 BUDGET LOCK-UP REGISTRATION Cape Town - Media – Fill out form
Registration closes on Monday, 16 February 2026, at 16:00.
For any enquiries, please contact:
E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.