Treasury opens registration for 2026 Budget lock-up

Online registrations for the 2026 Budget lock-ups are now open. The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the 2026 Budget in Parliament on 25 February 2026 at 14:00.

The lock-ups offer members of the media an opportunity to engage with the Budget documents under embargo ahead of the Minister’s speech. Lock-ups end when the Minister of Finance starts speaking in Parliament, which is also when the embargo lifts.

To register, please follow the link provided below. Important instructions and lock-up rules for both Pretoria and Cape Town can be found on the registration link. It is important to familiarise yourself with these lock-up rules to ensure a seamless participation in the lock- ups. Please also note the distinction between PGA and non-PGA lock-ups.

Registration links:

Pretoria: 2026 BUDGET LOCK-UP REGISTRATION Pretoria - Media – Fill out form

Cape Town: 2026 BUDGET LOCK-UP REGISTRATION Cape Town - Media – Fill out form

Registration closes on Monday, 16 February 2026, at 16:00.

For any enquiries, please contact:

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

