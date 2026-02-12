Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Release of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention Q3 2025/26 Progress Report

Programme Director;

Deputy Minister in The Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth And Persons With Disabilities, Steve Letsike;

Director of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, Tshego Walker;

COO of Edunova, Dietrich Baron;

Leaders of Afrika Tikkun and Capacitate;

Partners and stakeholders;

Members of the media;

Distinguished guests;

Ladies and gentlemen;

Good morning.

South Africa is a young nation. More than half of our population is under the age of 35. This is not simply a statistic it is a national reality that shapes our politics, our economy, and our future.

Yet we must also confront a difficult truth. Too many young South Africans continue to face unemployment, exclusion, and limited pathways into meaningful economic participation. Youth unemployment is not only an economic challenge it is a social challenge, a developmental challenge, and fundamentally, a matter of justice.

As a democratic and responsive Government, we are clear that the future of South Africa depends on the future of its young people. We cannot speak about growth, inclusion, or stability without addressing the lived realities of youth. Government has a responsibility not only to listen, but to act decisively to expand opportunity, restore hope, and ensure that no young person is left behind.

It is within this context that the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention was established not as a temporary response, but as a structural national effort to unlock earning opportunities at scale, remove barriers to entry, and support young people as they transition from learning to earning.

As Deputy President Paul Mashatile said yesterday in Khayelitsha, young people are the beating pulse of our nation, not only our future but our present. They shape the national mood, surface new ideas, and drive the conversations that define our country.

Government, therefore, has a responsibility not only to speak to young people, but to listen, engage and act together with them to resolve the challenges of unemployment, education, economic inclusion and opportunity.

Today’s generation of young South Africans carries the same sense of purpose and determination that defined the youth of 1976, and it is our duty to ensure that democracy delivers meaningfully for them.

Today, colleagues, we present the Quarter 3 results of this intervention and reflect on the progress we continue to make in building a South Africa where young people can participate in the economy with dignity, agency, and hope.

Progress to date

We continue to see meaningful progress. By the end of Quarter 3:

More than 5.77 million young people are registered on SA Youth, and over 4.8 million on ESSA.

The PYEI has facilitated access to over 2.36 million earning opportunities, with an additional 402,515 opportunities through ESSA since inception.

This represents an increase of more than 294,000 new opportunities in just one quarter.

Importantly, over 70% of opportunities accessed through SA Youth are taken up by young women, demonstrating our continued commitment to closing equity gaps in the labour market.

These are not just statistics. Behind every number is a young person whose dignity is restored, whose confidence is strengthened, and whose future is expanding.

Achievements in quarter 3

In the period October to December 2025:

294,530 earning opportunities were secured through the National Pathway Management Network.

Over 11,000 young people gained workplace experience opportunities through partnerships with the private sector and higher education institutions.

More than 6,700 enterprise opportunities were provided to support youth entrepreneurship.

The Revitalised National Youth Service continues to expand, with 132,784 young people placed in paid service opportunities to date.

These achievements show that the PYEI is not only growing in scale, but also in depth, diversity, and sustainability of opportunities.

Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund

One of the most important milestones this quarter has been the continued success of the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund.

Over 9,170 young people enrolled, exceeding targets.

More than 7,200 young people placed into jobs.

Over R220 million disbursed based on verified employment outcomes.

This results-based financing model ensures we do not simply fund activity, we fund real employment outcomes.

Innovation Fund and digital inclusion

The Innovation Fund continues to demonstrate how targeted support can unlock new earning pathways. From digital skills to the property sector and health services, innovative projects are helping young people enter industries that were previously difficult to access.

The ComUnity Digital Enablers Initiative represents the future of youth employment. Through collaboration between Edunova, Afrika Tikkun and Capacitate:

Young people, particularly young women, are trained as Community Digital Angels.

They operate through a micro-franchise model, building digital micro-enterprises in their own communities.

The initiative combines digital skills, entrepreneurship, and community-based opportunity creation.

This model not only creates jobs, it builds local economies, strengthens digital inclusion, and empowers communities.

Accessing opportunities

To every young person watching and listening today, opportunities are available to you right now.

You can register for free on the SAYouth.mobi platform, which is zero-rated on all major mobile networks, meaning you do not need data to access it. Through SAYouth.mobi, young people can:

Find earning and learning opportunities

Access work experience and enterprise support

Receive job-readiness support and guidance

Connect to opportunities in their communities and across the country

This platform is designed to ensure that no young person is excluded because of cost, location, or lack of access to information.

We encourage every young South African to visit www.SAYouth.mobi, register, and take the first step toward opportunity.

Broader national effort

Members of the media, the PYEI is part of a broader national effort to remove structural barriers to job creation and economic participation, through partnerships and initiatives such as:

Demand-led skills development

Strengthening local economic ecosystems

Expanding youth service opportunities

Integrating with Operation Vulindlela and the Presidential Employment Stimulus

We are building a South Africa where young people participate in the economy with dignity, agency, and hope.

Conclusion

The progress we present today is encouraging, but our work is far from complete. Youth unemployment remains one of the greatest challenges facing our nation. But through partnership, innovation, and persistence, we are steadily expanding pathways to earning for millions of young South Africans.

To our partners and stakeholders, thank you.

And to the young people of South Africa we see you, we believe in you, and we will continue working to unlock opportunities for you.

I thank you.

