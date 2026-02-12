President Cyril Ramaphosa sets out national progress and challenges in State of the Nation Address, 12 Feb
President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Thursday, 12 February 2026, deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a Joint Sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), at Cape Town City Hall.
The State of the Nation Address is an annual overview delivered by the President to mobilise all sectors of society to secure ongoing development in the country.
The Joint Sitting provides an opportunity for the President to reflect on progress made, highlight key achievements, flag challenges, and outline Government’s policy direction and programme of action for the year ahead.
During SONA 2026, President Ramaphosa will outline interventions for the coming financial year, deliberating on South Africa’s domestic priorities, as well as the country’s continental and international relations.
The State of the Nation Address remains an important national milestone, reinforcing the strength and resilience of South Africa’s constitutional democratic system.
President Ramaphosa will deliver the 2026 State of the Nation Address as follows:
Date: Thursday, 12 February 2026
Time: 19h00
Venue: Cape Town City Hall, Western Cape
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
