Correctional Services hosts annual 27 for Freedom race, 7 Feb

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will host the annual 27 for Freedom Race on Saturday, 07 February 2026, at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre (formerly Victor Verster Prison), Western Cape.

The race commemorates the legacy and sacrifice of former President Nelson Mandela, symbolising his 27 years of incarceration and the first steps he took towards freedom. Participants will retrace this historic journey along a scenic route through Paarl and Franschhoek, passing the Nelson Mandela statue and Madiba House, where he spent his final months in incarceration.

The event attracts runners from all walks of life, including international athletes, social runners, families and community members.

Distances cater for all abilities

• 27km race

• 10km race

• 5km fun run/walk

National Commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, an avid runner, will lead participants in honouring Madiba’s courage, unity and enduring legacy. The event also aligns with the upcoming launch of the Nelson Mandela Rules Academy, scheduled for 11 February 2026, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to the humane treatment of offenders in line with the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

The finish area will feature live performances, food stalls and family-friendly activities.

Media is invited as follows:

Date: Saturday, 07 February 2026

Time: 06h00

Venue: Drakenstein Correctional Centre

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327

E-mail: complaints@dcs.gov.za

Website: www.dcs.gov.za

