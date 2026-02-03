DOCUmation Acquires Document Solutions, Expanding Presence Across East Texas
DOCUmation acquires Document Solutions, a Platinum Xerox Agent, expanding its presence across East Texas and enhancing service for regional customers.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCUmation, Texas’ largest privately held managed services provider, has announced the acquisition of Document Solutions, a proven Xerox dealer and Platinum Xerox Agent, further strengthening its footprint across East Texas and expanding its ability to serve organizations throughout the region.
As part of the acquisition, DOCUmation is welcoming Document Solutions employees to the DOCUmation team and will continue operating from Document Solutions’ existing offices in Athens, Belton, Waco, Tyler, Cleburne, Corsicana, and Palestine, Texas.
Customers can expect the same familiar local teams, now supported by broader resources, additional technical expertise, and an expanded portfolio of services.
“This acquisition allows us to build on the strong foundation Document Solutions has established in East Texas,” said Hunter Woolfolk, CEO of DOCUmation. “By retaining their people, leadership, and local presence, we’re offering continuity for customers while bringing more capabilities and long-term growth opportunities.”
As a Platinum Xerox Agent, Document Solutions has earned a reputation for excellence in document technology and customer service. Under the DOCUmation umbrella, customers will continue benefiting from Xerox expertise while gaining access to DOCUmation’s full suite of technology services, including managed IT, cybersecurity, business process automation, managed print, and unified communications—providing a single partner for all technology needs.
The East Texas operations will continue under the leadership of Rachelle Comito, alongside Zack Mahan, President of DOCUmation DFW and East Texas. This combined leadership team will focus on maintaining strong local relationships while scaling services across the region.
With this acquisition, DOCUmation continues its strategic expansion across Texas, reinforcing its commitment to local service, long-term partnerships, and delivering enterprise-level solutions with a personal, customer-first approach.
About DOCUmation:
DOCUmation is the largest privately held managed services provider in Texas, with more than 35 years of experience supporting organizations across the state. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions, including managed IT services, managed print, document management, automation, cloud, and business communications. Headquartered in San Antonio, DOCUmation operates multiple offices throughout Texas and is known for its service-first approach, local leadership, and long-term customer partnerships.
