DOCUmation Acquires Connex Systems, Expanding Managed Print and Equipment Portfolio in North Texas

DOCUmation’s approach to customer care and service perfectly complements the principles Connex was built on,”
— Greg Walter, President of Connex Systems.
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCUmation, Texas’ largest privately held technology solutions provider, announced today its acquisition of Connex Systems (Connex), a Carrollton-based managed print provider serving businesses across North Texas. Founded in 1998, Connex has built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive print technologies, software solutions, and finishing equipment. With experience supporting these same product lines, DOCUmation will seamlessly integrate Connex’s operations into its statewide network—broadening capabilities and enhancing service delivery in the Dallas–Fort Worth market.

“Connex has built a remarkable record of service and customer trust,” said Hunter Woolfolk, Co-CEO of DOCUmation. “Their team’s expertise and relationships in North Texas make this a natural fit as we continue expanding across the state.” The integration will provide Connex customers with access to DOCUmation’s statewide service network, managed IT expertise, and additional local resources. “DOCUmation’s approach to customer care and service perfectly complements the principles Connex was built on,” said Greg Walter, President of Connex Systems. “Together, we’ll deliver greater value to customers through expanded resources and improved support across North Texas.”

“Our DFW team is excited to welcome Connex customers and continue building the strong relationships they’ve established over the years,” said Zack Mahan, Executive Vice President of DOCUmation DFW. “We look forward to working alongside their team and including them in the next chapter of growth across North Texas.” Connex will operate under the DOCUmation brand effective immediately.

About

DOCUmation is Texas’s largest privately held technology solutions provider, serving businesses across the state with smart, scalable tools that power growth. With more than 35 years of experience, we’ve evolved from a print-focused company into a trusted partner for managed IT, cybersecurity, automation, VoIP, and cloud services. Our teams live and work in the communities we serve, combining local relationships with statewide reach. Whether supporting a single office or a multi-location enterprise, we simplify the way organizations work. At DOCUmation, our mission is to help businesses run smarter, faster, and more securely—every step of the way.

