Raynet Package Store unveils one-of-a-kind Intune integration

Raynet announces innovative Microsoft Intune integration.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed to streamline the patching process, the Microsoft Intune integration harnesses the robust capabilities of the Raynet Package Store which offers over 50,000 pre-packaged, pre-configured, and quality-controlled software packages from over 5,000 different vendors for both Windows and MacOS. This comprehensive catalog of pre-packaged software eliminates the need for specialized knowledge or extensive configuration efforts, making third-party and security patch management easy and hassle-free. With automated documentation generation for all packages and a user-friendly wizard that pre-populates best practice software package configurations, publishing packages in Intune has never been easier.

The Microsoft Intune integration offers unparalleled efficiency and allows for rapid security and third-party patching to keep IT environments steady, secure, and up to date.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Microsoft Intune integration in our Package Store, offering our users unparalleled convenience and efficiency in endpoint management. With this innovative solution, organizations can accelerate their deployment processes while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability," says Ragıp Aydın, Raynet CEO

The Package Store also offers a 14-day trial license, so users can test all its feature and functions, including the Microsoft Intune integration. Get your trial license now!