Ember Group Consulting Closes 2025 with World-Class Employee Engagement

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ember Group Consulting, a Charlotte-based global consulting firm specializing in organizational transformation and adaptive workforce solutions, announced today the successful close of 2025 marked by strong year-over-year growth and a world-class Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS), reinforcing the firm’s people-first culture and disciplined approach to scale.Throughout 2025, Ember experienced sustained growth momentum, including multiple periods of triple-digit percentage expansion and strong rebounds following expected seasonal cycles. As a privately held firm, Ember does not disclose revenue figures, but leadership emphasized that the firm’s trajectory reflects increasing demand for hands-on, execution-focused consulting across highly regulated and complex industries.In parallel with this growth, Ember’s year-end employee engagement survey produced an Employee Net Promoter Score of 78.6, a level widely regarded as world-class. The results highlight strong trust in leadership, alignment with the firm’s mission, and confidence in Ember’s long-term direction during a period of rapid expansion.“At Ember, growth and culture are inseparable,” said Rochelle Rivas, CEO of Ember Group Consulting. “This eNPS score tells us our people feel seen, supported, and connected to the work we’re building together. That trust is what allows us to deliver for clients, invest in our teams, and grow sustainably without losing who we are.”Founded to partner with visionary leaders navigating transformation, Ember has continued to differentiate itself through senior-led delivery, clear accountability, and a collaborative model that empowers both clients and internal teams. Employee feedback from the year-end survey is already shaping priorities for operational clarity, benefits optimization, and scalable systems heading into 2026.“We believe sustainable success is built from the inside out,” said Clint Watson, President of Ember Group Consulting. “An employee NPS at this level signals belief — belief in our leadership, our direction, and the way we show up for one another. That belief is a powerful advantage as we continue to expand our global footprint.”Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ember Group Consulting supports clients across the United States and internationally. The firm continues to invest in talent, leadership development, and community engagement as it enters 2026 with strong momentum and a clear focus on protecting its human-centric culture while scaling with intention.About Ember Group ConsultingEmber Group Consulting is a leading global management consulting firm that partners with visionary leaders to ignite transformational and sustainable change within organizations. The firm specializes in organizational transformation, digital enablement, project and change management, human capital innovation, and adaptive workforce solutions. Ember’s experienced consultants deliver tailored solutions that empower teams, fuel innovation, and drive lasting impact.Industries Ember Empowers:Financial Services & Insurance, Life Sciences, Healthcare, Energy & UtilitiesHeadquarters:700 East Blvd., Suite 1Charlotte, NC 28203Contact:connect@embergroupconsulting.com

