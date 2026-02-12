Ember Group Consulting Recognized by Consulting Magazine with Firm and Individual Honors

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASEFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEEmber Group Consulting Recognized by Consulting Magazine with Firm and Individual Honors in 2026 Rising Stars of the Profession AwardsFebruary 12, 2026 — Ember Group Consulting, a global management consulting firm founded in Charlotte, has been recognized with two major honors in Consulting Magazine’s 2026 Rising Stars of the Profession awards—one at the firm level and one individual distinction.Ember was named a Firm Honoree in Recruiting and Retention Programs, recognizing the intentional culture, talent investment, and people-first operating model that define the firm’s rapid growth.This recognition reflects the intentional way we invest in people at every stage of their journey—creating an environment where top talent can grow, feel supported, and deliver meaningful impact for our clients,” said Aubrey Haller, Talent Leader at Ember Group Consulting.In addition, Isha Pednekar was recognized as an Individual Honoree in Operational & Process Consulting, honoring her leadership, client impact, and commitment to delivering measurable transformation outcomes.“These recognitions reflect the kind of culture we are intentionally building—one where people grow, clients succeed, and meaningful work happens every day,” said Rochelle Rivas, CEO & Co-Founder of Ember Group Consulting. “We are especially proud to see Isha recognized alongside some of the most respected professionals in our industry.”The annual Rising Stars of the Profession program highlights emerging leaders and high-impact firms across the global consulting landscape. Honorees are selected based on measurable client results, leadership contributions, innovation, and impact within their organizations and communities.“For us, recognition always comes back to people,” said Clint Watson, President & Co-Founder. “Being honored for recruiting and retention speaks directly to our belief that culture is a competitive advantage—and Isha’s recognition is a powerful example of what happens when exceptional talent is empowered to lead.”Founded in Charlotte and operating with employees across multiple U.S. states, Ember Group Consulting partners with organizations across financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and energy & utilities to deliver transformation that builds lasting internal capability.These dual honors mark another milestone in Ember’s continued national growth and reinforce the firm’s commitment to people-first consulting, measurable client impact, and sustainable culture at scale.About Ember Group ConsultingEmber Group Consulting is a minority-owned management consulting firm specializing in risk, regulatory, technology, and project, program, change management transformation services. Built for speed, accountability, and long-term impact, Ember partners with organizations to deliver meaningful outcomes while upskilling internal teams.We Spark. You Ignite.

