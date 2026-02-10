Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 9, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of February 9, 2026, include the following:

Monday, February 9 at 2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the annual South Carolina Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Grand Ballroom, 2101 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, February 10 at 8:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in Operation Palmetto Shield: Lowcountry Cyber Tabletop Exercise, University of South Carolina Hilton Head Campus, 1 Sand Shark Drive, Hilton Head, S.C.

Tuesday, February 10 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee the State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, February 11 at 4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the 15th Annual South Carolina Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency Greenville, Main Ballroom, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: February 2, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of February 2, 2026, included:

Tuesday, February 3

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly and constituents.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, February 4

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, February 5

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Dr. Dr. Katherine Twombley.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:45 PM: Economic development meeting.