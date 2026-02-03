TourConnect AI Expands DMC Client Base as Itinerary Assist Adoption Grows

Client wins across Africa and Latin America signal increasing use of AI to modernise DMC itinerary workflows

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TourConnect AI, a provider of agentic AI tools for travel businesses, today announced the addition of a number of Destination Management Company (DMC) and inbound operator clients across Africa and Latin America to its Itinerary Assist AI platform , including Eurotur, Colombian Journeys, Salty Travel, and Amazing Africa.The new partnerships reflect growing momentum among established DMCs seeking to modernise itinerary creation, reduce manual pre-booking workloads, and improve response times without disrupting existing systems or workflows. Many DMCs are facing tighter response-time expectations and rising operational costs - making manual itinerary creation increasingly unsustainable.“DMCs are under increasing pressure to respond faster while maintaining the quality and personalisation that defines their value,” said Michael Herrmann, President and Founder of TourConnect AI. “These new client partnerships reinforce that Itinerary Assist AI is solving a very real operational challenge - freeing experienced teams from repetitive admin so they can focus on crafting exceptional travel experiences.”A key driver of adoption has been TourConnect AI’s approach to embedding AI directly into existing consultant workflows. Its email plug-in allows teams to build structured itineraries directly from enquiry emails and attachments, accessing a powerful AI memory with unique rule sets for each supplier the DMC works with.Lucy Berndt from Salty Travel, one of the newly announced DMC partners commented on the decision to adopt the platform:”We chose TourConnect AI to help us respond faster, reduce manual workload, and seamlessly connect our systems — allowing our team to focus more on creating exceptional itineraries and less on administration.”— Lucy Berndt, COO and Managing Director, Salty TravelClients also pointed to the need to adapt operational models as AI becomes embedded across the travel industry.“AI is nothing one can escape from - and Itinerary Assist looks like it will make our lives easier. We are excited to grow with the tool.”— Mirjam Meyer, Managing Owner, Amazing AfricaItinerary Assist AI is now available to DMCs using Tourplan as well as those with proprietary reservation systems, following recent technical and operational upgrades. This addresses a key barrier to AI adoption across the sector: allowing DMCs to adopt AI-driven itinerary automation without replacing their existing technology stack.TourConnect AI continues to invest heavily in product development, with recent enhancements focused on conversational AI and improved accuracy across broad and defined FIT itinerary types. Adoption has expanded steadily across multiple regions as DMCs move AI from experimentation into daily operations. TourConnect AI is currently onboarding additional DMC partners globally as demand for AI-assisted itinerary creation continues to grow.About TourConnect AITourConnect AI is a multi-award winning Travel Tech business. It provides advanced AI-driven itinerary creation and booking automation for DMCs and Tour Operators. Integrated with Tourplan, Hero and with the potential to integrate with any proprietary CRM, ItineraryAssist AI enables DMCs to deliver tailored itineraries at scale, improving efficiency and increasing conversion rates. Website: tourconnect.ai About Salty TravelSalty Travel is a destination management company specialising in customised travel experiences across Africa. Based in Cape Town, it designs tailored itineraries for international travellers. Website: salty.travelAbout Amazing AfricaAmazing Africa is a destination management company delivering tailored travel programs across Southern Africa and selected neighbouring regions. The company supports international partners with ground handling and regional expertise. Website: amazing-africa.co.zaAbout EuroturEurotur is a destination management company with decades of experience providing inbound travel services across Argentina and South America. It designs and operates customised itineraries for international travel partners. Website: web.eurotur.tur.arAbout Colombian JourneysColombian Journeys is a destination management company specialising in tailor-made travel experiences throughout Colombia. It works with international agencies to deliver locally coordinated itineraries. Website: colombianjourneys.com

