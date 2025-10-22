TourConnect AI Launches Itinerary Assist 2.0 — New Chat Interface Sets Benchmark in Travel AI for DMCs

Itinerary Assist AI - Chat functionality screengrab within TourConnect AI's add-in for Gmail. DMCs using Outlook are also supported. AI builds first draft itineraries based on quote request emails, selecting from Tourplan or Hero the most relevant service lines.

A first for DMC software, the new Chat interface lets DMCs brief AI in natural language to create accurate, fully priced itineraries based on live inventory.

Itinerary Assist AI is an incredible tool. It's proactive, intuitive, thought provoking and efficient. Our expert travel consultants, now have more time to evaluate and enrich individual bookings.” — Kathy Turner, General Manager, Across Australia DMC

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TourConnect AI, a provider of market leading itinerary and booking AI tools for travel businesses, is excited to launch Itinerary Assist 2.0. Driven by feedback from Destination Management Company clients, Itinerary Assist 2.0 carries over all of the itinerary creation and inventory integration capabilities of Itinerary Assist AI - with the added flexibility of a new conversational user experience. Early stage quote requests which are often light on trip details are also now fully supported by our AI in 2.0.“The launch of Chat features extends our moat within the B2B travel AI space. DMCs are seeing value in less context shifting and faster turnaround times. A conversational interface to unlock the creativity of their talented staff was highly requested and the TourConnect AI team has worked hard to deliver it. We’re expecting DMCs that work with a diverse range of suppliers will enjoy how 2.0 wraps around their pre-booking flow” Michael Herrmann, President and Founder of TourConnect AI.We at TourConnect AI recognise that the travel industry is rapidly evolving. Most travellers * are already using consumer facing AI tools from OTAs and start-ups to help plan their trips. In response, DMCs are demanding Chat and Agentic AI tools that protect their leadership in the luxury and group travel sectors."In automating complex, unstructured travel itinerary requests, no AI tool fully replaces human specialist expertise. However, TourConnect AI streamlines human processing, freeing top talent to focus on high-impact, ever scarcer human-to-human moments that build loyalty and delight customers." Dieter Holle, CIO, TourVest Destination Management.Since its launch in April 2024, DMC’s using Itinerary Assist AI have created itineraries that combine to over 130,000 service lines. 92% of those service lines made it through to the final itinerary sent to the client.Key benefits of the Itinerary Assist 2.0Watch the overview video for Itinerary Assist AI here: https://youtu.be/DDRKytIqoQA . The key benefits of Itinerary Assist 2.0 comprise:1. Conversational chat flow: The new Chat interface brings the power of conversational editing to Itinerary Assist AI. Add trip preferences like soft adventure or boutique art hotels only, adjust location dates and have AI adjust all service lines accordingly, edit pax details and more. All using the Chat box. All without opening your booking system.2. Build from scratch: Itinerary Assist 2.0 supports any type of itinerary or quote request that DMCS’s receive. Light on details but still need a fully built itinerary with live availability and pricing - not a problem. Have full detailed requirements for the travelling party and need a precise and creative itinerary built to a budget - done.3. Enhanced AI use of templates and successful past itineraries as benchmarks: Itinerary Assist 2.0 is also smarter than before. Perhaps your booking system has templates with profitable or highly enjoyed baseline itineraries. If your booking system has past itineraries and templates, the AI will take these into account when generating first drafts for new quote requests.With Itinerary Assist 2.0, DMC’s can now automate the creation of itineraries for any quote request, from broad requests with little information to detailed requests with specific service lines for each day and time. This functionality is accessed using the new conversational chat flow in Itinerary Assist AI, meaning that DMC staff can converse naturally to create, refine and edit - all without having to open their booking system.Itinerary Assist 2.0 will be released on November 4th, 2025. Integrations are available for DMCs globally using Tourplan or Hero booking systems. Our AI is accessed as an add-in app directly from the DMCs Outlook or Gmail inbox. Existing DMC clients and pilot clients have received prior notification, with transitional training and communication provided from TourConnect AI Support channels. Pricing of Itinerary Assist AI remains unchanged for new clients. There are two components: an onboarding fee which reflects the integration and data quality, and monthly subscription based on itinerary volume.About TourConnect AITourConnect AI is a multi-award winning Travel AI company. We develop and provide advanced AI tools to travel businesses. Integrated with leading platforms like Tourplan and Hero, Itinerary Assist AI enables businesses to deliver tailored itineraries at scale, improving efficiency and increasing conversion rates.

TourConnect AI's Itinerary Assist 2.0 - Overview

