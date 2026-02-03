Outdoo Launches Multi-Persona Roleplays and Certifications for Modern Enablement Teams

New certifications, personalized micro-learning, and industry-first multi-persona roleplays help enablement leaders improve readiness and execution

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoo, the AI roleplay and coaching platform for revenue teams, today announced a major expansion of its enablement and learning capabilities. The release introduces course certifications, personalized micro-learning roleplays, realistic buyer simulations, and industry-first multi-persona roleplays built for modern sales organizations.The new capabilities of Outdoo’s AI Roleplay Software are designed for sales enablement and learning and development leaders responsible for driving skill adoption, reducing ramp time, and ensuring consistent execution across global and distributed teams.This announcement comes as Outdoo is named a Momentum Leader by G2 for the fifth consecutive time, reflecting sustained customer adoption. Outdoo has also received multiple G2 Winter 2026 recognitions, including Highest User Adoption and High Performer across several market segments.“Enablement teams are accountable for outcomes, not activity,” said Sachin Sinha, CRO at Outdoo. “These capabilities give leaders a clear way to track readiness, focus coaching on real gaps, and connect training to KPIs like faster ramp, higher adoption, and stronger deal execution.”Outdoo’s Course Certifications allow enablement teams to convert training programs into verified outcomes that are easy to track.Branded certifications are automatically awarded when reps complete courses successfully. Managers can track certified reps across teams, review post-course feedback, and monitor readiness without manual follow-ups. Certificates are available as downloadable PDFs and public verification links, while reps can view all achievements in a dedicated Certificates and Accomplishments section.Outdoo now enables Personalized Micro-Learning Roleplay Agents and Battle Cards to help teams focus coaching on specific skill gaps.Short roleplays target objections and scenarios identified through reports and scorecards. Reps practice exactly where they struggle, while battle cards reinforce the correct messaging during each session. This approach supports continuous coaching and just-in-time practice without adding operational burden for managers.“For enablement and L&D leaders, scale and relevance are constant challenges,” said Paras Jain, CCO at Outdoo. “These roleplays make coaching practical to deploy across large teams while giving leaders clear visibility into progress.”Outdoo roleplay agents use structured question banks and connected knowledge sources to reflect real buyer behavior.Conversations adapt based on rep responses, helping teams prepare for live calls with more confidence and consistency. As reps practice, simulations evolve to reflect real sales interactions, reducing reliance on manual roleplays and shadowing.Outdoo introduces Multi-Persona Roleplays, creating a new standard in the sales training ecosystem.Enablement teams can run roleplays with up to three AI personas in a single session, simulating buying committees and multi-stakeholder conversations. Reps practice handling competing priorities, layered objections, and complex deal dynamics. This capability is currently unmatched in the market and supports onboarding, QBR preparation, and enterprise deal readiness.Outdoo is designed for regulated and global organizations. The platform complies with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and SOC 2, and includes private cloud storage, SSO, and PII data scrubbing controls.Outdoo supports SCORM and xAPI, and integrates with more than 150 systems, including CRM platforms, dialers, LMS, and LXP tools. The platform is trusted by large enterprises and global organizations, including CMC, Globe Life Insurance, SIGVARIS GROUP, and RAIN Group, to support readiness and coaching initiatives for customer-facing teams.With these capabilities, enablement and L&D teams using Outdoo can drive faster rep ramp and onboarding completion, higher certification and training adoption, improved objection handling and messaging consistency, reduced manual coaching effort, and stronger readiness for multi-stakeholder and enterprise deals. By combining certifications, targeted roleplays, realistic simulations, and enterprise-grade controls, Outdoo helps organizations move from training delivery to consistent execution.For more information about Outdoo and its AI roleplay and coaching platform, visit the Outdoo website

