Outdoo Announces Enterprise Grade AI Roleplay and Coaching Platform

Outdoo's Enterprise-grade platform delivers secure, AI roleplay & coaching to help organizations operationalize readiness across customer-facing teams

We are building toward a future where readiness is continuous, measurable, & directly connected to outcomes such as faster ramp-up, higher customer satisfaction, and predictable revenue performance.” — Paras Jain, Chief Customer Officer at Outdoo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdoo today announced the availability of its Enterprise Grade AI Roleplay and Coaching Platform, built for organizations with large, distributed customer-facing teams across sales, support, success, and revenue operations.Building on its existing chat and audio roleplay capabilities, Outdoo’s Enterprise Grade platform now includes video-based AI roleplay, and advanced roleplay agent creation. Organizations can create roleplay agents directly from real customer conversations with a single click, using contextual prompts derived from actual interactions. This enables teams to practice scenarios that closely mirror how buyers ask questions, raise objections, and make decisions in real environments.The platform enables personalized micro-learning through roleplay agents and battle cards that target specific objections and skill gaps. Short, focused roleplays are automatically created based on weaknesses identified in reports and scorecards, allowing reps to practice exactly where they need improvement. Battle cards reinforce the right messaging during practice, supporting continuous coaching and just-in-time learning across teams.Outdoo’s AI Roleplay Intelligence delivers adaptive simulations that improve over time. AI roleplay agents use structured question banks and integrated knowledge bases to deliver accurate, context-aware responses. As simulations learn from real interactions, teams practice with AI buyers that reflect real-world complexity and evolving customer behavior.To support enterprise sales motions, the platform enables multi-persona roleplays that simulate real buying committees. Teams can practice navigating conversations with multiple stakeholders in scenarios such as onboarding, QBR preparation, and complex enterprise deal cycles.Outdoo also enables organizations to formalize readiness through enterprise certification programs that help learning and enablement leaders standardize skill expectations, while giving sales and customer leaders clearer visibility into readiness, ramp time, and execution quality across teams. These programs support outcomes such as reduced time to productivity, stronger deal execution, higher customer satisfaction, and greater consistency across customer interactions.Designed for regulated and global environments, Outdoo’s Enterprise Grade platform includes compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and SOC 2 standards, along with private cloud storage, SSO and PII data scrubbing controls. The platform is SCORM compliant, supports xAPI, and integrates with more than 150 systems, including CRM platforms, Dialers, LMS, and LXP.Outdoo is trusted by large enterprises and global organizations, including Fortune 500 companies and enterprise-scale leaders such as CMC, Globe Life Insurance , SIGVARIS GROUP and Rain Group, to support readiness and coaching initiatives for customer-facing teams.“We have spent years working closely with enterprise customers to understand what real readiness looks like at scale,” said Snehal Nimje, CEO of Outdoo. “Outdoo’s Enterprise Grade platform reflects those learnings by bringing realistic roleplay, measurable coaching, and enterprise-grade governance into a single system designed for how modern customer teams operate.”“Our approach is grounded in what we see enterprises struggling with today, from inconsistent onboarding to reactive coaching and uneven execution,” said Paras Jain, Chief Customer Officer at Outdoo. “Looking ahead, we are building toward a future where readiness is continuous, measurable, and directly connected to outcomes such as faster ramp-up, stronger deal execution, higher customer satisfaction, and more predictable revenue performance.”Outdoo’s Enterprise Grade roleplay and coaching platform is available now

