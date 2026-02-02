Senate Bill 802 Printer's Number 1418
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 850
PRINTER'S NO. 1418
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
802
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, BOSCOLA, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, SAVAL,
PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA,
SCHWANK, KANE, DUSH, STREET, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN,
COMITTA, BROWN, COLLETT, FLYNN, CULVER, MILLER, PICOZZI AND
LANGERHOLC, MAY 30, 2025
SENATOR J. WARD, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, FEBRUARY 2, 2026
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in licensing of drivers, providing for
communication impairment BARRIER designation; and imposing
penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1510.1. Communication impairment BARRIER designation.
(a) Application.-- An individual with a communication
impairment BARRIER may request a communication impairment
BARRIER designation from the department by submitting an
application, prescribed and furnished by the department, that
contains the following:
(1) A sworn statement signed by a qualified medical
professional that:
(i) Identifies the individual.
