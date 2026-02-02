Senate Bill 802 Printer's Number 1418

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 850 PRINTER'S NO. 1418 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 802 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, BOSCOLA, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, SAVAL, PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, SCHWANK, KANE, DUSH, STREET, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, COMITTA, BROWN, COLLETT, FLYNN, CULVER, MILLER, PICOZZI AND LANGERHOLC, MAY 30, 2025 SENATOR J. WARD, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, FEBRUARY 2, 2026 AN ACT Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, providing for communication impairment BARRIER designation; and imposing penalties. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 1510.1. Communication impairment BARRIER designation. (a) Application.-- An individual with a communication impairment BARRIER may request a communication impairment BARRIER designation from the department by submitting an application, prescribed and furnished by the department, that contains the following: (1) A sworn statement signed by a qualified medical professional that: (i) Identifies the individual. <-- <-- <-- <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

