Dr. Garcia’s Biomagnetism Practitioner Directory Reaches 100 Listed Practitioners

Dr. Garcia announced that his Biomagnetism Practitioner Directory has reached 100 listed practitioners across the U.S. and select international locations.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Garcia, a biomagnetism practitioner and educator, announced that the Dr. Garcia Trained Practitioner Directory has reached a total of 100 listed practitioners. The directory includes individuals who have completed biomagnetism training provided by Dr. Garcia and who have voluntarily chosen to list their professional practice information. Dr. Garcia has trained over 1,000+ students in biomagnetism.

The announcement reflects the number of students who have transitioned into professional biomagnetism practice and elected to be publicly listed. The directory is maintained as a reference resource to document practitioner listings and geographic distribution.

“Reaching 100 listed practitioners reflects the number of individuals who have completed training and independently established biomagnetism practices,” said Dr. Garcia.

Practitioner training and directory purpose

Dr. Garcia provides biomagnetism training programs to students seeking structured instruction in the modality. To date, he has trained over 1,000+ students in biomagnetism. Upon completion of training, some participants choose to apply their education in a professional setting. Practitioners who meet the listing criteria may request inclusion in the directory.

The directory records practitioner-submitted information and does not evaluate, rank, or promote individual practitioners. Inclusion indicates completion of training and voluntary participation in the listing.

Geographic distribution of practitioners

The directory listing spans multiple states within the United States and also includes practitioners located in Canada, Switzerland, and Greece.

The following table summarizes the current state-by-state distribution of listed practitioners in the United States as of publication.

Additional biomagnetism practitioner listings

In addition to the Dr. Garcia Trained Practitioner Directory, biomagnetism practitioners—including those trained by Dr. Garcia as well as other biomagnetism practitioners—may also be found on Holistic Therapy Tribe, a directory focused on holistic modalities. The platform includes biomagnetism practitioner listings from multiple sources and geographic locations. Additional information is available at HolisticTherapyTribe.net.

Informational notice

Biomagnetism is commonly used as a complementary approach. It is not intended to replace medical diagnosis or medical treatment. Individuals should consult qualified healthcare professionals regarding medical conditions and healthcare decisions.

Directory updates

The Dr. Garcia Trained Practitioner Directory is updated periodically. The practitioner count reflects active listings at the time of this announcement and may change as practitioners add, update, or remove their information.

About Dr. Garcia

Dr. Garcia is a biomagnetism practitioner and educator who provides biomagnetism training programs. He has trained over 1,000+ students in biomagnetism. He is regarded as an international authority in the field of biomagnetism based on his role in practitioner education and the number of trained practitioners who have completed his programs and established independent practices.

About the Dr. Garcia Trained Practitioner Directory

The Dr. Garcia Trained Practitioner Directory is a listing of practitioners who have completed biomagnetism training provided by Dr. Garcia and have voluntarily chosen to publish their professional information. The directory serves as a reference resource.

About Holistic Therapy Tribe

Holistic Therapy Tribe is a directory focused on holistic modalities. Its biomagnetism listings include practitioners trained by Dr. Garcia as well as other biomagnetism practitioners.

