Dr. Garcia Scheduled to Present at 21st Century Healing: Beyond the Prescription Conference in Nashville

Restoring Homeostasis Through Biomagnetism – A New Frontier in Integrative Medicine. Join Dr. Luis Garcia, MD, at the ICIM Conference on March 20–21, 2026 in Nashville, TN. Learning biomagnetism therapy from the comfort of home Dr. Garcia’s training brings healing knowledge directly to students worldwide.

Presentation on biomagnetism included in the official conference program organized by the International College of Integrative Medicine

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Garcia is confirmed to participate as a speaker at the 21st Century Healing: Beyond the Prescription Conference, an event organized by the International College of Integrative Medicine (ICIM). The conference will be held on March 20–21, 2026, at The Virgin Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 21st Century Healing conference brings together healthcare professionals, educators, and practitioners to present sessions on integrative medicine approaches and evidence-based strategies in whole-person care. The event provides an opportunity for participants to explore clinical topics relevant to integrative healthcare practices, including therapeutic modalities, clinical protocols, and research developments.

Dr. Garcia is listed on the official conference agenda with a presentation titled “Restoring Homeostasis Through Biomagnetism: A New Frontier in Integrative Medicine.” This session is part of a broader program that features presentations by healthcare professionals specializing in various areas of integrative medicine. The session will focus on the principles and techniques of biomagnetic pair therapy, as included in structured training programs delivered by Dr. Garcia.

Conference sessions will include discussions on clinical protocols and emerging research in integrative healthcare. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from a range of experts presenting on evidence-based integrative medicine practices, including educational content, training programs, and clinical applications across different modalities.

About Dr. Garcia

Dr. Garcia is a biomagnetism practitioner and educator who provides biomagnetism training programs. He is regarded as an international authority in the field of biomagnetism based on his role in practitioner education and the number of trained practitioners who have completed his programs and established independent practices.

About the International College of Integrative Medicine (ICIM)

The International College of Integrative Medicine organizes professional events to support education, discussion, and collaboration in holistic and integrative healthcare.

About Holistic Therapy Tribe

Holistic Therapy Tribe is a Platform focused on holistic modalities. Its biomagnetism listings include practitioners trained by Dr. Garcia as well as other biomagnetism practitioners.

For more information about the 21st Century Healing: Beyond the Prescription Conference, including the full program and list of speakers, visit: https://www.icimed.com/21st-Century-Healing-Conference.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.