Litho Forum Introduces a Unified Platform for Ecosystem Dialogue and Knowledge Sharing

A community-driven platform supporting collaboration and discussion across a multichain ecosystem

New initiative aims to strengthen collaboration, transparency, and innovation across decentralized ecosystems.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litho Forum has officially launched as a unified platform designed to foster open dialogue, research-driven discussion, and knowledge sharing across the evolving decentralized technology ecosystem. The initiative brings together developers, researchers, industry leaders, and community members into a structured environment focused on collaboration and long-term innovation.The platform is built to address fragmentation in ecosystem communication by providing a centralized space where ideas, research findings, and technical insights can be exchanged efficiently. By encouraging informed discussions and interdisciplinary engagement, Litho Forum aims to support sustainable development across blockchain, AI, and decentralized infrastructure projects.“Ecosystems grow strongest when dialogue is open, informed, and accessible,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Litho Forum is designed to lower barriers to collaboration while preserving the depth and rigor required for meaningful technological progress.”As decentralized ecosystems continue to expand, Litho Forum positions itself as a foundational knowledge hub—bridging gaps between innovation, research, and community participation. The platform reflects a broader commitment to transparency, shared learning, and responsible ecosystem growth.Social Media:LinkedIn: KaJ LabsTelegram: KaJ Labs CommunityAbout Litho ForumLitho Forum is a collaborative knowledge and dialogue platform developed to support decentralized ecosystems through research-driven discussion, ecosystem coordination, and transparent information exchange. The forum serves as a central hub for developers, researchers, and community participants to engage in meaningful conversations that advance innovation, sustainability, and long-term ecosystem resilience.

