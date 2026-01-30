UCI Offering Quarter 1 Care Packages

Quarter 1 packages, part of the Utah Department of Corrections’ Quarterly Package Program, runs through February 2026, offering family and friends the chance to send care packages to inmates.

Snacks, pastries, ready-to-eat meals and much more — some not sold in regular commissary — are available.

By utilizing the approved item list, you can deliver practical gifts that enhance the welfare of your loved ones. Orders can be placed online at accesscatalog.com or by phone at (636) 888-7003, with a total maximum package spending limit of $150.

Packages are distributed following the UCI’s commissary schedule, subject to a non-refundable $8.95 shipping charge. It’s essential to confirm that the intended recipient is eligible to receive a package under the current program guidelines.

For any inquiries about the package process, reach out to Access Securepak via the contact information on this flyer. Utah correctional facilities do not manage program-related questions. Through this initiative, we aim to foster supportive relationships and bring comfort to the lives of incarcerated individuals.