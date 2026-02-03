OtterSpace Reinforces Commitment to Total Darkness With Science-Designed Sleep Guarantee

A neuroscientist-founded brand shares how controlling edge light turns blackout curtains into a functional sleep system.

Our blackout system was engineered to address the light intrusion most curtains overlook, particularly at the edges, where even small amounts of light can interfere with melatonin production.” — Melissa Smith

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OtterSpace Reinforces Commitment to Total Darkness With Science-Designed Sleep GuaranteeOtterSpace, the sleep-focused brand known for its patented blackout curtain system, today announced a renewed commitment to total darkness with a science-designed sleep guarantee, reinforcing its position as a premium solution for families, renters, and light-sensitive sleepers.Unlike traditional blackout curtains that rely primarily on fabric opacity, OtterSpace uses a patented magnetic edge-seal system designed to eliminate light leaks at the top, sides, and bottom of windows, the areas commonly responsible for sleep disruption due to ambient light exposure.“Darkness plays a critical role in sleep quality and circadian rhythm regulation,” said Melissa Smith, Founder and CEO of OtterSpace. “Our blackout system was engineered to address the light intrusion most curtains overlook, particularly at the edges, where even small amounts of light can interfere with melatonin production.”OtterSpace blackout curtains are designed for tool-free installation using removable adhesive plates, making them suitable for nurseries, apartments, rentals, hotels, and shared living spaces without drilling or permanent hardware. The system is also portable, allowing users to maintain consistent sleep environments across multiple homes or during travel.All OtterSpace products are made with OEKO-TEXcertified, non-toxic materials and are free from PVC, PFAS, foam, formaldehyde, and phthalates, supporting use in environments where safety and material transparency are priorities.More information is available at inotterspace.com About OtterSpaceOtterSpace designs patented blackout curtain systems that deliver true 100% darkness by sealing light at the edges of windows. Founded by a PhD neuroscientist , the brand focuses on sleep health, safety, and flexibility for families, renters, travelers, and light-sensitive sleepers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.