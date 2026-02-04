OtterSpace Highlights the Role of Darkness in Sleep Environment Design

Addressing edge light is what sets OtterSpace apart, supporting more predictable sleep environments and consistent routines backed by science.

“What stands out about OtterSpace is that it actually addresses that problem at the edges of the window.” — Courtney Zentz, Founder and CEO Tiny Transitions

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OtterSpace was founded to examine how darkness functions as a biological signal within the sleep environment . Created by neuroscientist PhD Melissa Smith, the company’s blackout curtain system was developed to address ambient light exposure,particularly light entering around window edges, and its relationship to circadian rhythms.Many blackout curtains rely primarily on fabric opacity to reduce light. OtterSpace uses a patented system of magnetic Blackout Blocks™ designed to seal light at the perimeter of the window. This approach addresses a commonly cited limitation of blackout curtains: light intrusion from the sides, top, or bottom of the window frame.“Light exposure does not have to be intense to influence how the brain processes sleep cues,” said Smith. “We treated darkness as a functional component of the sleep environment, rather than a design detail.”Sleep professionals working with families often observe this challenge in practice.“Light leaking into the sleep environment is one of the most consistent issues I see, even when families are using blackout curtains,” said Courtney Zentz, Founder of Tiny Transitions . “What differentiates OtterSpace is its focus on the window edges, where light most often escapes. When those gaps are addressed, the sleep environment tends to feel more consistent, which can make routines easier to maintain.”OtterSpace blackout curtains are used in settings where light control is a priority, including newborn and postpartum care, shift-work schedules, and environments requiring reduced light exposure. The system is designed for both temporary and permanent use and incorporates OEKO-TEXcertified, non-toxic materials with a tool-free installation process suitable for rentals, nurseries, and shared living spaces.More information is available at inotterspace.com.About OtterSpaceOtterSpace develops patented blackout curtain systems designed to limit light intrusion around window edges. The company focuses on how environmental light affects sleep settings across home, travel, and temporary living spaces. Its products are designed for flexible use and are intended for families, renters, travelers, and individuals who require consistent light control.About Tiny TransitionsTiny Transitions is a pediatric sleep consulting firm that supports families in establishing consistent sleep routines for infants and young children. Founded in 2015, the company works with families nationwide through individualized, evidence-informed guidance delivered virtually and in person.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.