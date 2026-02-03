Artsyl Strengthens Trust for AI Process Automation with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Reinforces confidence in Artsyl’s intelligent automation for invoices, orders, and other document-centric workflows - backed by continuous controls testing.

docAlpha, the AI-powered Intelligent Process Automation platform, drives secure automation of invoices, orders, and documents - reinforced by SOC 2 Type 2 certification for trusted performance.” — Artur Vassylyev, President / Dir. of Engineering at Artsyl Technologies

VAUGHAN, ON, CANADA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent process automation solutions, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification for its docAlpha Intelligent Process Automation Platform, confirming that Artsyl’s security controls are not only designed appropriately, but also operated effectively over time. This milestone builds on Artsyl’s SOC 2 Type 1 achievement and completes the SOC 2 cycle, giving customers and partners stronger assurance that Artsyl’s security practices are consistently executed under real operating conditions.Artsyl’s SOC 2 Type 2 examination, performed by independent service auditor Coalfire Controls, LLC, validates the continued operation of security controls over an extended period, aligning with a continuous assurance approach.“SOC 2 Type 2 is where security becomes measurable over time, not just documented,” said Artur Vassylyev, President and Director of Engineering at Artsyl Technologies. “Our customers run high-volume, business-critical automation through docAlpha, and this achievement reinforces what they need most: confidence that our controls are consistently working day after day, while they scale automation across departments, systems, and regions.”Security That Enables Faster AutomationArtsyl’s platform is built to help organizations modernize document-heavy operations with intelligent automation , from invoice and sales order processing to claims and complex, multi-step workflows. docAlpha and Artsyl’s ActionSuite solutions streamline capture, validation, approvals, and ERP posting while supporting secure integration across enterprise environments.The SOC 2 Type 2 achievement further strengthens Artsyl’s positioning for organizations that require strong vendor assurance, especially where automation intersects with compliance requirements, procurement scrutiny, and third-party risk management.Built for Cloud and On-Premise DeploymentsArtsyl supports both on-premises and cloud-based implementations of docAlpha, including deployments hosted on the Microsoft Azure platform. This flexibility helps customers standardize automation while meeting internal IT policies, integration requirements, and security expectations, without slowing down their automation roadmap.What It Means for Partners and ResellersFor Artsyl partners and resellers, SOC 2 Type 2 strengthens every security conversation by providing independent validation that the controls behind Artsyl’s automation environment are operating effectively over a defined period. That gives partners more confidence when positioning Artsyl solutions in enterprise and compliance-sensitive opportunities, helping reduce friction in security reviews and accelerating deal cycles.Availability of the SOC 2 Type 2 ReportThe SOC 2 Type 2 report is intended for designated parties with sufficient understanding of the system and the scope of the examination. Artsyl can provide the report upon request to eligible customers, prospects, and partners.To learn more about docAlpha and Artsyl’s automation solutions, visit www.artsyltech.com or contact sales@artsyltech.com.________________________________________About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.Artsyl Technologies is a trusted provider of AI-powered intelligent process automation, helping organizations eliminate manual work and accelerate document-driven operations with higher accuracy and stronger control. Powered by advanced AI, machine learning, and intelligent business rules, Artsyl’s flagship docAlpha IPA platform and its solutions, InvoiceAction, OrderAction, ClaimAction, and ArtsylPay, automate invoice, order, claims, and payment workflows by capturing, classifying, and validating data from complex documents, then seamlessly integrating it into leading enterprise systems such as SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365, NetSuite, Sage, and Acumatica, along with other ERP, ECM, and financial platforms.Learn more at www.artsyltech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.