Artsyl’s InvoiceAction and OrderAction Solutions for AP Automation Now Fully Certified for Acumatica 2025 R1

Empowering Acumatica ERP Users with Intelligent, AI-Driven Invoice and Order Processing Automation

With Acumatica 2025 R1 certification, we bring intelligent sales order and AP automation to finance teams - cutting costs, boosting accuracy, accelerating processes, and improving visibility.” — Artur Vassylyev, President / Dir. of Engineering at Artsyl Technologies

VAUGHAN, ON, CANADA, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a global leader in intelligent process automation, is proud to announce that its flagship AP and sales order automation solutions - InvoiceAction and OrderAction - are now fully certified for Acumatica 2025 R1, following successful technical validation on the latest build 25.093.0036. Available now on the Acumatica Marketplace, these solutions deliver seamless, real-time integration with Acumatica ERP to help businesses accelerate financial workflows, eliminate manual effort, and drive digital transformation.“Certification for Acumatica 2025 R1 reinforces our commitment to delivering deeply integrated, intelligent automation for Acumatica users,” said Artur Vassylyev, President of Artsyl Technologies. “With AP and Payments Automation integrated directly into the Acumatica experience, we enable finance teams to eliminate manual effort, gain real-time visibility, and transform back-office operations into a strategic advantage.”Automation Built for the Cloud-Native Acumatica ERP PlatformThe release of Acumatica 2025 R1 introduces a next-generation user experience, enhanced AI, greater mobility, and a scalable, cloud-native architecture. Artsyl’s automation solutions - InvoiceAction, OrderAction, and ArtsylPay - are fully optimized to complement these advancements, enabling Acumatica users to streamline operations, boost financial efficiency, and accelerate ROI.With a certified connector and pre-configured integration options, Artsyl provides a seamless, plug-and-play automation layer for Acumatica ERP customers, empowering them to:• Automate invoice and sales order capture from emails, scans, portals, and other channels• Streamline sales order processing by capturing and validating customer orders from any source, transforming them into structured Acumatica-ready transactions filling a critical automation gap• Apply intelligent classification, data extraction, validation, and 3-way matching with built-in business rules• Route documents through multi-level approvals and exception handling workflows• Push structured, verified data directly into Acumatica in real time, without rekeying• Reduce cycle times by 60–80%, while improving compliance, data integrity, and audit readinessWith ArtsylPay, customers can go a step further by automating vendor payments directly within Acumatica. The solution supports multiple payment methods and enables organizations to earn rebates on eligible transactions, improving cash flow while reducing processing costs - all within the same Acumatica interface.InvoiceAction: Automating the Entire AP LifecycleInvoiceAction is a comprehensive AP automation solution built to reduce the time, cost, and risk of manual invoice processing . Seamlessly integrated with Acumatica, InvoiceAction captures, classifies, and extracts invoice data, applies configurable approval workflows, and posts data directly to Acumatica’s AP module.Key benefits include:• 3-way PO matching and automatic exception handling• AI-powered classification and self-learning document intelligence• Full audit trail visibility for compliance and reporting• Configurable business rules for vendor-specific logic• Improved working capital management through accelerated approvalsOrderAction: Fast, Accurate Sales Order ProcessingOrderAction is purpose-built to automate the sales order capture and entry process for Acumatica users, reducing fulfillment errors and shortening order-to-cash cycles. Whether orders arrive via email, fax, EDI, or scanned PDFs, OrderAction extracts and validates key data before syncing it to Acumatica Sales Orders.Ideal for manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and logistics providers, OrderAction:• Increases order entry speed and accuracy• Reduces manual rework and duplicate entry• Offers customer-specific templates for rapid onboarding• Helps teams deliver on-time, error-free shipments with greater confidenceArtsylPay: Seamless Payment Automation and Rebates Inside AcumaticaArtsylPay completes the AP automation lifecycle by enabling organizations to securely automate vendor payments - directly within Acumatica. Designed to work in tandem with InvoiceAction, ArtsylPay allows finance teams to manage payment workflows from approval to settlement without leaving their ERP environment.Fully integrated in Acumatica 2025 R1, ArtsylPay supports a wide range of payment types and offers rebate-earning opportunities on eligible transactions, helping businesses reduce costs while improving cash flow and visibility.Key benefits include:• Straight-through payment processing for approved invoices within Acumatica• Support for ACH, virtual card, check, and wire transfers• Rebate generation on qualified payments to boost bottom-line savings• Centralized audit trail and real-time payment status tracking• Improved vendor relationships through timely, automated disbursementsWhen combined with InvoiceAction and OrderAction, ArtsylPay delivers a comprehensive, AI-powered AP automation package - ideal for Acumatica users seeking to digitize and optimize their entire procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes from end to end.Designed for Acumatica Users Across IndustriesWith customers in manufacturing, distribution, retail, professional services, and healthcare, Artsyl’s intelligent automation solutions are deployed globally by organizations seeking to:• Scale AP and AR operations without hiring more staff• Improve vendor relationships through faster invoice processing• Eliminate data silos by integrating document-driven workflows into Acumatica• Deliver secure, audit-ready financial processes with less effortNow Available on the Acumatica MarketplaceCertified for Acumatica 2025 R1, InvoiceAction and OrderAction are listed on the Acumatica Marketplace, making it easy for Acumatica customers and partners to access, evaluate, and deploy these solutions.Both products are powered by Artsyl’s docAlpha platform, which combines AI, RPA, machine learning, and low-code configuration tools to automate processes end-to-end - without disrupting your existing Acumatica workflows.Get more information on Artsyl AP Automation solutions:About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.Artsyl Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-powered intelligent process automation software that transforms how organizations handle invoices, sales orders, claims, payments and other document-based processes. Built on its robust docAlpha platform, Artsyl’s solutions - including InvoiceAction, OrderAction, ClaimAction, and ArtsylPay - eliminate manual effort, reduce errors, and accelerate time-to-value by integrating seamlessly with over 50 ERP, ECM, and financial platforms.To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit www.artsyltech.com or contact sales@artsyltech.com.

