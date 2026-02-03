WVDEP reports no impacts downstream in Wyoming County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has confirmed that no oil sheens have been observed beyond established containment boundaries following Friday’s mineral oil spill at an Appalachian Power substation in Wyoming County. Containment measures are functioning as designed, and there have been no observed impacts to downstream water intakes or aquatic life.
Additional containment measures were installed in R.D. Bailey Lake and in the Guyandotte River. WVDEP has established sampling points along the watershed and continues to refine testing methods specific for the spilled material.
Environmental cleanup crews remain onsite maintaining containment measures and removing material.
