House Resolution 387 Printer's Number 2751

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Sponsors

CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BURGOS, GUZMAN, VITALI, BRENNAN, HOHENSTEIN, McNEILL, SCHLOSSBERG, GIRAL, HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, DONAHUE, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, RIVERA, FRANKEL, CARROLL, SHUSTERMAN, KAZEEM, PROBST, MAYES, MALAGARI

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing February 27, 2026, as "Dominican Republic Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing Dominican Republic Independence Day

Generated 02/02/2026 05:52 PM

