House Resolution 387 Printer's Number 2751
February 2
CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BURGOS, GUZMAN, VITALI, BRENNAN, HOHENSTEIN, McNEILL, SCHLOSSBERG, GIRAL, HANBIDGE, HILL-EVANS, DONAHUE, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, RIVERA, FRANKEL, CARROLL, SHUSTERMAN, KAZEEM, PROBST, MAYES, MALAGARI
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing February 27, 2026, as "Dominican Republic Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Recognizing Dominican Republic Independence Day
Generated 02/02/2026 05:52 PM
