House Resolution 401 Printer's Number 2798

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Sponsors N. NELSON, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, SANCHEZ, PASHINSKI, PROBST, SCHLOSSBERG, SHUSTERMAN, VENKAT, PIELLI, GUZMAN, FREEMAN, BRENNAN, RIVERA, VITALI, COOPER, WARREN, MAYES, MENTZER, KAZEEM, BOYD, D. WILLIAMS, BELLMON, GALLAGHER

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania and celebrating a century of immeasurable contributions, resilience and sacrifices of African Americans in helping to shape our Commonwealth and nation.

Memo Subject Recognizing the month of February 2026 as 100th Anniversary of “Black History Month” in Pennsylvania

Generated 02/02/2026 05:52 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.