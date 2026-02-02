Submit Release
House Resolution 395 Printer's Number 2784

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Sponsors

DALEY, O'NEAL, McANDREW, JAMES, PROBST, BURGOS, CONKLIN, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, BRENNAN, PIELLI, SCHLOSSBERG, GUENST, DOUGHERTY, PICKETT, MADDEN, FREEMAN, MARCELL, KAZEEM, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, PASHINSKI, DONAHUE, HOWARD, OTTEN, MAYES, RIVERA, MENTZER, HADDOCK, HOHENSTEIN, BOROWSKI, KHAN, COOPER, GALLAGHER, NEILSON, BRIGGS

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing March 17, 2026, as "St. Patrick's Day" in Pennsylvania and celebrating the role Irish Americans played in the founding of the United States of America.

