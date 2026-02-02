House Bill 2017 Printer's Number 2556

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Sponsors GIRAL, FIEDLER, McANDREW, DAVIDSON, VENKAT, PIELLI, NEILSON, FRANKEL, BOROWSKI, SANCHEZ, RIVERA, K.HARRIS, MERSKI, GREEN, SCOTT, CIRESI, BOYD, GILLEN, WAXMAN

Short Title An Act amending the act of July 10, 1984 (P.L.688, No.147), known as the Radiation Protection Act, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in fees, further providing for nuclear facility and transport fees.

Memo Subject Removing an Unnecessary Obstacle to Nuclear Development in Pennsylvania

02/02/2026

