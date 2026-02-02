House Bill 1923 Printer's Number 2819

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Sponsors HADDOCK, GIRAL, VENKAT, PROBST, KHAN, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, McNEILL, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, STEELE, SCHLOSSBERG, DEASY, GREEN, MADDEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, FIEDLER, K.HARRIS, WAXMAN, BURGOS, RIVERA, SMITH-WADE-EL

Short Title An Act providing for regulation of the meat packing and food processing industry by creating facility health and safety committees in the workplace; establishing the industry workers' rights coordinator within the Department of Labor and Industry; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Meat Packing and Food Processing Protection Act

Generated 02/02/2026 05:52 PM

