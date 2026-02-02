Submit Release
House Bill 1936 Printer's Number 2435

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2

BELLMON, CARROLL, WAXMAN, HOWARD, KINKEAD, McNEILL, HOHENSTEIN, MAYES, HILL-EVANS, POWELL, KHAN, DOUGHERTY, D. WILLIAMS, SANCHEZ, BOYD, CURRY, GREEN, KRAJEWSKI, FRANKEL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters, further providing for release or holding of hearing, for disposition of delinquent child and for limitation on and change in place of commitment and disposition review hearing.

Memo Subject

Juvenile Criminal Justice System Reform: Total Secure Detention Time

