House Bill 460 Printer's Number 0444

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - Sponsors

DALEY, MAYES, PIELLI, MALAGARI, GIRAL, HOHENSTEIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, STEELE, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, KHAN, SANCHEZ, FLEMING, OTTEN, KENYATTA, DEASY, CERRATO, GREEN, HANBIDGE

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, further providing for child abuse recognition and reporting training; and, in terms and courses of study, providing for child abuse awareness and prevention.

Memo Subject

Age-Appropriate Curriculums on Child Abuse

