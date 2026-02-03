KUHN RIKON AG CELEBRATES 100 YEARS

Kuhn Rikon is marking 100 years.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuhn Rikon AG is celebrating its 100th anniversary—marking a century of innovation, craftsmanship, and evolution in the kitchen. That Swiss foundation of precision and durability didn’t stay overseas—it found a home in American kitchens, where Kuhn Rikon’s products have quietly earned trust, longevity, and a permanent place on the countertop.For many Americans, Kuhn Rikon isn’t a discovery—it’s a constant. It’s the pressure cooker that lived on the back burner for decades, the peeler that somehow never broke, the knife you reach for without thinking. As Kuhn Rikon celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, the brand is honoring a legacy shaped not only by products, but by people—families who have built, used, and passed down tools designed to last.That philosophy starts at the top. Kuhn Rikon remains in the hands of the founding families, with ownership shared between the Kuhn and Auwärter-Kuhn families, whose main shareholders are still based in Rikon. In 2012, the fourth generation of the owner families assumed responsibility for the company’s board of directors, including Philipp Kuhn, Dorothee Auwärter, Christian Kuhn, and Willi Auwärter. In April 2014, Dorothee Auwärter became Chairwoman of the Board, representing the fourth generation to lead the company—ensuring continuity, independence, and a long-term vision that prioritizes quality over short-term trends.“Reaching 100 years is not about looking back—it’s about momentum,” said Tobias Gerfin, CEO of Kuhn Rikon AG. “Our history gives us credibility, but our focus is firmly on the future. We believe in generations—not just of people, but of ideas, innovation, and progress in the kitchen.”That future-forward mindset is driving Kuhn Rikon’s evolution from a trusted legacy brand into a modern culinary partner. Today’s Kuhn Rikon designs are rooted in how real people cook: smaller kitchens, busier lives, and a desire for products that work harder, smarter, and more beautifully. The brand’s newest innovations reflect that shift.The HOTPAN, recently recognized with a Good Housekeeping Award, reimagines energy-efficient cooking by retaining heat and dramatically reducing cooking time—perfect for modern home cooks balancing sustainability and convenience. The launch of the Culinary Fiveply Stainless Steel cookware line brings professional-grade performance to everyday kitchens, delivering precision, durability, and sleek design that feels right at home on American stovetops.Kuhn Rikon is also redefining its cutting tools. The ICED knife collection introduces a fresh, contemporary take on performance knives with bold aesthetics, while the Culinary Forged collection offers accessible, well-balanced knives designed for daily use—proof that great knives don’t have to be intimidating or precious.“In the U.S., Kuhn Rikon has long been part of people’s cooking stories,” said Mark Adkison, President of Kuhn Rikon USA. “What’s exciting now is showing how the brand has evolved. We’re still grounded in quality and innovation, but today we’re offering complete solutions—cookware, cutlery, and tools that meet the needs of every kind of American kitchen, from first apartments to multigenerational homes.”As Kuhn Rikon marks 100 years, the message is simple: This is a brand that has grown up with American kitchens—and is still evolving alongside them. The global tagline for celebratory year, “We believe in generations,” speaks not to sentimentality, but to longevity—designing products meant to perform, endure, and remain relevant across changing kitchens and lifestyles. From heirloom pressure cookers to award-winning cookware and modern knives, Kuhn Rikon isn’t just part of kitchen history. It’s shaping what comes next.About Kuhn RikonWhen it comes to quality, functionality and innovation Kuhn Rikon sets the standards. This is only possible thanks to continuous process optimization, modern production facilities and refined manufacturing steps. At Kuhn Rikon, we use only the best raw material. And with the same care and skill as the good cook and the enthusiastic chef prepare a fine meal, we manufacture our cookware, kitchen tools and other goods. It’s Swiss engineering for American homes.

