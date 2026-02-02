Applications open for WTO advanced global workshop on government procurement

The purpose of the Workshop is to familiarize participants with the objectives, content and benefits of the GPA 2012, with the aim of enabling discussions on issues arising in government procurement that relate to international trade, good governance and development.

The Workshop aims to familiarize participants with the GPA 2012 and related recent developments, the work of the WTO Committee on Government Procurement, and the synergies between the GPA 2012 and other international instruments, including free trade agreements.

The Workshop will provide an opportunity for participants to reflect upon the potential benefits and challenges of accession to the GPA 2012, the flexibilities available to developing economies seeking accession, accession procedures and negotiating strategies, and observer status in the Committee. Various aspects relating to the domestic implementation of the GPA 2012 (including the scope for small and medium-sized enterprise policies, sustainable procurement and e-procurement), related WTO notification obligations and enforcement of GPA 2012 rules will also be addressed.

The Workshop will be held in the three official languages of the WTO, with the delivery of presentations in English and simultaneous interpretation into French and Spanish.

Who should apply?

The Workshop is aimed at government officials from WTO members and observers eligible to benefit from WTO training activities and having policy responsibility and/or a demonstrated background in trade and/or government procurement policy matters. Candidates should also have an excellent knowledge of one of the working languages of the Workshop (English, French or Spanish).

Successful completion of the WTO e-learning courses on government procurement (Course 1: Objectives, Rules and Operation of the GPA 2012; Course 2: Administration and Enforcement of the GPA 2012) would be an asset. The maximum total number of participants for this activity is limited.

How to apply?

Detailed information about the application procedure in English, French and Spanish is available here.