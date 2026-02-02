Educate and Exhale Announces 'Spring Revival' Virtual Wellness Conference

Spring is coming! Rest, renew, and revive your mind and body!

Helping Educators and Public Servants Combat Burnout through Nervous System Regulation

"Educators are the backbone of our society, but they are currently working on empty," says Cassandra Washington, Founder of Educate and Exhale. They need rest, renewal, and restoration.” — Cassandra Washington

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the academic year enters its most demanding stretch, Educate and Exhale is proud to announce its upcoming virtual wellness conference , “Spring Revival: Rest and Renew.” Designed specifically for teachers, administrators, and school staff, this online event offers a science-backed sanctuary to help educators shift from "survival mode" back into balance.The teaching profession is currently facing unprecedented levels of chronic stress. Unlike traditional professional development that focuses on classroom management or curriculum, Spring Revival addresses the root cause of educator fatigue: a dysregulated nervous system. The conference focuses on somatic practices and physiological resets that allow educators to manage the "fight or flight" response triggered by the high-pressure school environment."Educators are the backbone of our society, but they are currently working on empty," says Cassandra Washington, Founder of Educate and Exhale. "We created Spring Revival because a regulated teacher is the most powerful tool in the classroom. By focusing on nervous system health, we aren't just helping teachers feel better—we are helping them sustain their careers and show up fully for their students."The “Spring Revival” experience includes:-Expert-Led Workshops: Sessions on the Vagus Nerve, somatic experiencing, and stress-cycle completion. Restorative Practices : Guided breathwork and mindfulness tailored for the busy school day.-Community Connection: A virtual space for educators to share experiences and build a supportive network.-The Educator Toolkit: Practical, 60-second regulation techniques that can be used mid-lesson to maintain calm.Registration is now open for the March 28, 2026, event. To make wellness accessible, the conference is fully virtual, allowing participants to join from home. Early bird pricing is available until March 1, 2026.For more information about Educate and Exhale or to register for Spring Revival: Rest and Renew, please visit https://educateandexhale.com About Educate and Exhale:Educate and Exhale is a wellness platform dedicated to educators' emotional and physical well-being. By merging the science of the nervous system with heart-centered advocacy, Educate and Exhale provides the tools, community, and permission teachers need to prioritize their own health in a demanding profession.

