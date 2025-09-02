Gain wellness tools, tips, and strategies to reduce stress and burnout.

Wellness Tools for Resilient and Empowered Educators

Educators pour so much into others—they deserve a day designed to pour back into them.This conference is about giving educators the tools, space, and support to breathe, reset, and thrive.” — Cassandra Washington

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educate and Exhale: A Virtual Wellness Conference for Educators is on October 25, 2025With educator stress and burnout at an all-time high, a first-of-its-kind virtual event offers teachers, administrators, and school staff a chance to pause, restore, and reimagine wellness. Educate and Exhale: Wellness Tools for Resilient, Empowered Educators will take place Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM CST on Zoom.Hosted by Teach and Take Time for You, Synergy Oasis, and partners, this one-day immersive conference is designed by educators, for educators to address the mental, emotional, physical, and social challenges of today’s school environment.“Educators pour so much into others—they deserve a day designed to pour back into them,” said Cassandra Washington, Founder of Educate & Exhale. “This conference is about giving educators the tools, space, and support to breathe, reset, and thrive.”A Wellness-Centered AgendaGrounded in the Eight Dimensions of Wellness—emotional, physical, intellectual, social, spiritual, environmental, financial, and occupational—the conference will feature:-Whole & Well: The Eight Dimensions of Educator Wellness with Cassandra Washington-Boundaries That Build: Saying No to Burnout with Christina Montgomery-Food Truth or Consequences with wellness expert Kristy Dotson-Know Your Capacity: The Power of Check-Ins with Counselor Quanesha Johnson-You Are Not Alone: Building Your Wellness Support System with Danna Thomas (Happy Teacher Revolution)-Secure the Bag, Sustain the Mission with Shawnee Barlow-Stretch, Strengthen & Sustain: Yoga for the Classroom Warrior with Dominique Cook-Wellness in the Classroom: Simple Strategies to Feel Better with Shelly GlassThe day will include interactive breakout sessions, a Wellness & Vendor Fair, raffle prizes, and a restorative closing session: Exhale Together.Audience & ImpactThe event expects to welcome 60–100 educators nationwide, including classroom teachers, counselors, administrators, and instructional coaches. Attendees will also be able to earn CPDU or CE Credits, connect with like-minded peers, and build a personalized wellness toolkit to sustain them throughout the school year.Registration & SponsorshipEarly bird registration is now open at www.teachandtaketime4u.com . Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations seeking to support educator wellness and showcase their products or services to a highly engaged audience.Event Details:Date: October 25, 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM CSTLocation: Virtual | ZoomRegistration: www.teachandtaketime4u.com Media Contact:Cassandra WashingtonFounder, Educate & Exhalecwashington@teachandtaketime4u.com773-450-6418

