Cata-Kor Receives NSF Certification for NMN Longevity Formulation

Cata-Kor’s NMN formulation achieves NSF/ANSI 173 certification, verifying manufacturing integrity and label accuracy for the longevity health sector.

The NSF certification mark on Cata-Kor’s product signifies that it has undergone a rigorous evaluation against the industry’s highest standards for safety and quality.” — David Trosin, Senior Director, Nutrition and Wellness at NSF

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cata-Kor, a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on science-informed longevity formulations for vitality and daily performance, has received independent dietary supplement certification from NSF for its core product Cata-Kor NMN. The product was evaluated and certified to meet the requirements of NSF/ANSI 173, the American National Standard for dietary supplements, confirming compliance with established standards for manufacturing quality, purity controls, and label accuracy. This achievement supports the company’s science-informed approach to product development in the longevity category.

The milestone follows a comprehensive third-party evaluation process that included independent laboratory testing and quality audits conducted in accordance with NSF/ANSI 173 requirements. The product underwent rigorous examination against established criteria for dietary supplement manufacturing, quality systems, and label accuracy. The testing and audit cycle concluded in early 2026, with Cata-Kor NMN completing all phases on February 2.

According to the final documentation, the formulation met the applicable requirements defined under NSF/ANSI 173, providing verified third-party verification for distributors, healthcare partners, and end users regarding ingredient identity, label consistency, and contaminant controls.

NSF certification operates as a multi-stage quality control framework that extends beyond finished product testing. The process includes audited compliance with accredited cGMP standards, covering raw material qualification, supplier oversight, batch traceability, and quality management systems across the entire manufacturing cycle. In parallel, chemical and microbiological testing is conducted to identify potential contaminants — including heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents — and a regulatory review is conducted to ensure alignment with FDA labeling requirements.

“NSF certification is an operational milestone that validates how our quality systems perform under independent scrutiny,” said Roman Miroedov, PhD, product development lead at Cata-Kor. “For partners operating at scale, this level of third-party verification is critical for supply chain resilience. In the longevity category, where compositional integrity and audited manufacturing controls are essential, these safeguards reduce the risk of disruption and support reliable long-term distribution.”

“The NSF certification mark on Cata-Kor’s product signifies that it has undergone a rigorous evaluation against the industry’s highest standards for safety and quality,” said David Trosin, Senior Director, Nutrition and Wellness at NSF. “By pursuing this voluntary certification, Cata-Kor demonstrates a clear commitment to transparency and consumer protection within the growing longevity sector.”

This move toward third-party validation aligns with a broader structural shift in the U.S. nutraceutical industry. As major e-commerce platforms and retail marketplaces tighten oversight, brands are increasingly expected to demonstrate cGMP compliance through accredited audits. At Cata-Kor, these standards serve as a baseline for operating within the high-scrutiny longevity and cellular health segment. In a category where ingredient purity and analytical accuracy are critical, such frameworks function as a foundational trust mechanism rather than a simple competitive differentiator.

The NSF certification builds on Cata-Kor’s broader multi-tier quality verification strategy. The company maintains a rigorous testing history; previously, Cata-Kor’s formulations have earned recognition under the Alkemist Assured™ program for identity and potency verification, demonstrating a consistent commitment to independent scrutiny.

Cata-Kor continues to collaborate with independent research organizations to evaluate product characteristics under controlled conditions. Together, these initiatives illustrate a long-term quality strategy centered on accredited laboratories and independent oversight. The NSF program focuses explicitly on manufacturing integrity and labeling accuracy, providing a verified foundation for the company’s ongoing development efforts in the longevity sector.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on developing longevity formulations that support cellular health, vitality, and daily performance. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality, and science-informed development. Cata-Kor’s approach is built around alignment with rigorous regulatory frameworks and independent third-party certification standards to ensure the highest levels of product integrity.

Learn more at www.catakor.com.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services, and digital solutions to the food, water, and wellness products industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety and Water Quality.

Learn more at www.nsf.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.