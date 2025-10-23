Cata-Kor Enters Research Agreement with KGK Science to Launch Human Clinical Trial on NAD+ Advanced

A research specialist at Cata-Kor collaborating with KGK Science on a human clinical trial of the NAD+ Advanced supplement. Cata-Kor’s NAD+ Advanced supplement, formulated with liposomal NAD+ and resveratrol, supports energy, cellular health, and overall wellness.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cata-Kor, a U.S.-based nutraceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a research services agreement with KGK Science Inc., a leading North American contract research organization (CRO).

Under this agreement, KGK will conduct a human clinical trial evaluating NAD+ Advanced, Cata-Kor’s high-dose NAD+ formula.

As part of the collaboration, KGK Science will oversee all stages of the study, including the design of the clinical protocol, submission of regulatory and ethics documents, trial implementation, data management, statistical analysis, and final reporting.

The upcoming randomized, placebo-controlled trial will involve approximately 80 healthy adult participants over eight weeks. In addition to monitoring NAD+ levels at multiple intervals, the study will assess participant-reported metrics related to energy, skin health, metabolic indicators, and overall well-being.

This trial marks a significant milestone for Cata-Kor, positioning the company among a small number of supplement brands actively validating NAD+ formulations through human clinical research.

“Launching this clinical study with KGK is a major strategic step,” said Roman Miroedov, Product Development Lead at Cata-Kor. “We are committed to transparency and scientific validation of our formula. KGK’s proven expertise elevates the credibility and significance of our work.”

With over 28 years of experience in designing and conducting human clinical trials and navigating complex regulatory pathways, KGK Science has been at the forefront of advancing NAD+ research for industry leaders. Its involvement underscores the depth of scientific rigor and regulatory expertise supporting Cata-Kor’s next phase of growth.

About KGK Science

KGK Science is a leading North American contract research organization (CRO) with over 28 years of experience in nutraceutical and natural health product development. With over 400 clinical trials conducted and more than 150 peer-reviewed publications contributed to, KGK offers expertise in clinical research, claim substantiation, and regulatory consulting to help companies bring innovative products to market worldwide.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on advanced formulations for energy, longevity, and cellular support. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States, utilising proprietary liposomal delivery systems to enhance the bioavailability of its ingredients.

