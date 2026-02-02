Job Announcement: Technical Support Analyst

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Deputy Director of Technology

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

The Technical Support Analyst I is responsible for assisting users with computer hardware, printers, scanners, and software and acts as backup for application software support. The Technical Support Analyst I works closely with users and technicians to diagnose and fix desktop computer hardware and software problems and performs a variety of technical and specialized duties associated with the set up, maintenance, and troubleshooting problems associated with Windows work stations, security software, user access, networking problems, and the user software environment. technical software, and application support, and providing informational technology training and user technical support for a large user base on the court information systems and other information technology applications or systems.

This level differs from the Technical Support Analyst II in that the Technical Support Analyst I represents the entry level within the series having the essential training and skills to perform the basic essential functions of the job but may lack the experience in a court setting, extensive troubleshooting skills, hardware and software configuration, or to perform the full range or breadth of duties expected of a fully proficient Technical Support Analyst II.