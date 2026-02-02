Job Announcement: Technical Support Analyst
Title of Immediate Supervisor: Deputy Director of Technology
Accountable For (Job Titles): None
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
The Technical Support Analyst I is responsible for assisting users with computer hardware, printers, scanners, and software and acts as backup for application software support. The Technical Support Analyst I works closely with users and technicians to diagnose and fix desktop computer hardware and software problems and performs a variety of technical and specialized duties associated with the set up, maintenance, and troubleshooting problems associated with Windows work stations, security software, user access, networking problems, and the user software environment. technical software, and application support, and providing informational technology training and user technical support for a large user base on the court information systems and other information technology applications or systems.
This level differs from the Technical Support Analyst II in that the Technical Support Analyst I represents the entry level within the series having the essential training and skills to perform the basic essential functions of the job but may lack the experience in a court setting, extensive troubleshooting skills, hardware and software configuration, or to perform the full range or breadth of duties expected of a fully proficient Technical Support Analyst II.
- Installs, maintains, and configures user Window computers and associated hardware.
- Installs and assists in the maintenance or workstations by installing applications, updating software, and troubleshooting network access problems across the Wide Area Network (WAN). Addresses problems and provides workstation phone support through the help desk system.
- Identifies and resolves user printing or scanning problems without or with assistance from other IT staff.
- Researches new applications, hardware, or other technology-related items.
- Creates and maintains self-help technical documents. Prepares user manuals and technical manuals for computer usage within the court system.
- Maintains user accounts for Windows network, email, SQL, and help desk applications.
- Provides technical support and troubleshooting assistance to users on hardware and software systems.
- Performs other duties of a comparable level or type or as assigned.
