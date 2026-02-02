Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,733 in the last 365 days.

Deputy State Court Administrator Presents at Pacific Judicial Council Court Clerks Conference

Deputy State Court Administrator Kelly Hutton recently presented at the court clerks conference in Saipan, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. 

The training sessions included discussions on professionalism, leadership, effective communication, working with self-represented litigants, and ethics. Other sessions focused on improving customer service skills and practical lessons in how to apply the judiciary’s code of conduct.

The conference was sponsored by the Pacific Judicial Council and included participants from the Federated States of Micronesia, Guam and Palau. The Council promotes judicial and legal education among its member jurisdictions which includes American Samoa, Guam, The U.S. District Court of Guam, the Federated State of Micronesia, the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, and Palau.

Ms. Hutton currently serves as the President of the National Association of Court Managers. She is a recognized national expert in court management, and caseflow management in particular. She co-taught with Maria T. Cenzon, Judge of the Superior Court of Guam, Danielle Rosete, Administrator of the Courts of Guam, and Heather Kennedy, who serves as both the Magistrate Judge and the Clerk of the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy State Court Administrator Presents at Pacific Judicial Council Court Clerks Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.