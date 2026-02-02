$121M to Modernize Public Transportation Services

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $121 million in state funding is available to help counties, local municipalities, and regional authorities upgrade, enhance, and modernize their public transportation services through the Transit Ready NY program. Non-MTA transit providers are encouraged to apply for funding to support transformative capital projects that modernize transit facilities and infrastructure, enhance regional service coordination, improve access to services, and deploy new technology. Applications will be accepted through May 21, 2026.

“An investment in public transit is an investment in better quality of life for the New Yorkers who rely on it every single day,” Governor Hochul said. “Helping public transit providers modernize their services means faster, more efficient, and less stressful commutes, and that means better access to jobs, services, and key destinations for New Yorkers across the state.”

Award selection will prioritize projects that meet statewide strategic objectives of increasing operational efficiency, supporting the regionalization of rural transit, and expanding transit service levels. In line with the Governor’s nation-leading agenda to combat climate change by lowering emissions from the transportation sector, projects that reduce fleet emissions will also be prioritized. All projects must have a useful service life of 10 years or more.

Eligible project activities under the Transit Ready NY program include, but are not limited to:

Construction of public transit facilities like intercity bus stations, transit centers, and mobility hubs.

Implementation of transit priority infrastructure on roadways.

Deployment of new technology for enhanced passenger experience and/or improved transit operations.

Improvement of pedestrian roadways for access to transit.

Implementation of stops, shelters, and street amenities.

Improvement, rehabilitation, and expansion of bus garages and facilities.

Administered by the State Department of Transportation, Transit Ready NY funding is open to counties and local municipalities designated as Pro-Housing Communities, as per New York State requirements. Completed applications are due no later than May 21, 2026. Additional information can be found on the Department of Transportation’s website.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “I’ve always believed that supporting public transit is foundational to reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for New Yorkers, connecting them to the places they want and need to go. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to make smart investments in public transit that do just that, benefiting communities statewide. Thanks to her generous commitment, we are enhancing public transit infrastructure to meet current and future needs, and aligned with our goal to reduce emissions from the transportation sector.”

