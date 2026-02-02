Pinks Hosts Invite-Only 'After Dark' Budtender Appreciation Event in New York

Ali Bianco - Founder & CEO of Pinks Products LLC Pinks Products, available in New York

Invite-only after-hours event blends performance, cannabis, and culture at Long Island City venue Partake

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinks, a women-owned New York cannabis brand known for blending fashion, culture, and cannabis, will host Pinks After Dark, an invite-only, burlesque-inspired budtender appreciation event on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at Partake.Scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight at Partake, located at 10-29 44th Rd. in Long Island City, the after-hours gathering is designed as an immersive industry experience centered on artistry, visibility, and the cultural influence of cannabis retail professionals.Pinks After Dark will feature live burlesque performances by Dandy Dillinger, Audrey Love, Rosie Tulips, and Dominant Jeane, alongside curated product discovery moments and a visually designed space created for media and content production.The evening is produced by Pinks in collaboration with Blunt Brunch, with additional partners including Mandelbaum Barrett PC, Dime, and CannaWorld. The event also includes creative collaboration with Sanja Ganja.Pinks After Dark is tailored for an intimate audience of budtenders, retail buyers, creatives, press, and industry tastemakers. The experience highlights the evolving role of cannabis professionals as cultural drivers while offering a space for connection, recognition, and storytelling.To learn more about Pinks and their events visit: pinksproduct.comAbout Pinks After DarkPinks After Dark is an invite-only, after-hours cannabis industry event celebrating the artistry, influence, and cultural impact of budtenders. Blending fashion-forward design, performance art, and curated cannabis experiences, the event reimagines traditional industry gatherings by centering creativity, visibility, and community in an intentionally designed environment.About PinksFounded and led by women, Pinks is a New York–based cannabis brand redefining the modern cannabis experience through what it calls “Canna Couture”, a fusion cannabis, intentional design, and female-forward storytelling. Pinks’ products are packaged using the best-in-class recycled materials, designed to remove stigma and reposition cannabis as both a lifestyle and cultural accessory. The brand partners with BYG Growers of New York, a craft cultivator known for small-batch quality, sustainability, and innovation, to deliver luxury cannabis products that meet the highest standards from seed to shelf. To learn more about Pinks visit: pinksproduct.com

