Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disabilities (SAID) Benefit Structure Being Simplified

CANADA, February 2 - Released on February 2, 2026

The Ministry of Social Services is simplifying the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disabilities (SAID) benefit structure to make the program easier to navigate and simpler to understand.

"Through conversations with clients and community partners, we have heard that SAID is too complicated," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This complexity makes it difficult for clients to know what they are eligible for, and limits ministry flexibility to adapt to individual circumstances that also slows down support for clients. Changes beginning April 1, 2026, will better address client needs and support them to receive all the benefits they are eligible for in the simplest and quickest way possible."

Effective April 1, 2026, changes will:

Combine highly specific policies and benefits into broader categories which allows more flexible and timely responses to client needs;

Add flat-rate benefits to replace some actual-cost benefits which reduces client reporting requirements and speeds up access to supports;

Modernize the program to remove benefits that are outdated, not currently being used by clients, or being provided in other programs; and

Ensure individuals in need are supported to transition onto SAID by raising the amount of money individuals can have in the bank to apply for the program by $500 - from $1,500 to $2,000 per household member.

Social Services began reviewing SAID in 2025, with the goal to make the program easier for over 18,000 clients to navigate and simpler to understand. The changes being implemented were developed using feedback from SAID clients and community-based organizations. The ministry will be contacting the small number of individuals that will be affected (about 100) to explain that their benefits will not see a reduction after the implementation on April 1, 2026.

The ministry is continuing its review of SAID to make it more client friendly and ensure the program is sustainable and best supports clients for years to come.

More details on the benefit structure changes are available in a backgrounder.

