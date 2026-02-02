Sask Parks 2026 Camping Reservations Launch April 13

CANADA, February 2 - Released on February 2, 2026

Campers can mark their calendars and start dreaming of summer, as the 2026 Saskatchewan provincial parks reservation dates are now set. Seasonal campsite bookings in provincial parks will begin Monday, April 13, 2026. Nightly, Camp-Easy yurt and group campsites will have staggered launches from April 14 to 17.

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks for another season of camping and outdoor activities," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "There are new seasonal campsites available, great programming and events being planned, and another summer filled with fun, relaxation, and warm summer nights by the campfire."

The complete reservation schedule for 2026 is:

Seasonal campsites:

Monday, April 13: All provincial parks offering seasonal campsites in 2026.

Nightly, Camp-Easy yurt and group campsites as well as day-use facilities:

Tuesday, April 14 : Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Lac La Ronge, Meadow Lake, Rowan's Ravine, Saskatchewan Landing;

: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Lac La Ronge, Meadow Lake, Rowan's Ravine, Saskatchewan Landing; Wednesday, April 15 : Blackstrap, Bronson Forest, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain, Porcupine Hills;

: Blackstrap, Bronson Forest, Buffalo Pound, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain, Porcupine Hills; Thursday, April 16 : Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, The Battlefords; and

: Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, The Battlefords; and Friday, April 17: Douglas, Echo Valley, Fort Carlton, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake.

Camping reservations begin at 7:00 a.m. CST each day at parks.saskatchewan.ca.

New Seasonal Sites

Across the province, 59 additional seasonal campsites have been added in 11 parks. These parks include Buffalo Pound, Danielson, Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake, Meadow Lake, Moose Mountain and The Battlefords.

Narrow Hills and Lac La Ronge Provincial Parks

As both parks are still recovering from the 2025 wildfires, visitors should note that the Gem Lakes campground in Narrow Hills Provincial Park and Wadin Bay campground in Lac La Ronge Provincial Park will remain closed for the season. All other campgrounds and day-use areas at both parks will be open for the 2026 season.

Summer Events and Programming

A number of exciting summer events are planned for this year. Family favourites such as Canada Day and Summer Cinema will return, along with signature events like Back in the Boreal at Meadow Lake Provincial Park and Trade Days at Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park.

Several new programs are coming to parks this summer, including new hiking events, a 40th birthday bash for Candle Lake Provincial Park, and more. Bookmark the Sask Parks Event Calendar to check back for more details and keep up with what's new throughout the camping season. Events and programs are free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

Park Fees

What's Changing: Camp-Easy yurt fees will increase in the summer 2026 camping season. The funds will be reinvested back into the provincial park system to update facilities and improve infrastructure. The new rates will be:

Camp-Easy yurt: $99.

Camp-Easy Mongolian yurt: $135.

What stays the same: All other fees, including nightly camping sites, Park Entry Permits, swimming lessons, and day-use facilities, remain unchanged for 2026. Firewood continues to be free of charge in Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks.

To learn more about the provincial parks and to start planning your trip, visit: SaskParks.com.

