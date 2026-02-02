Snowmobile Crash with Injury in Bennington

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Zachary Abrahamsson

(603) 352-9669

February 2, 2026

Bennington, NH – On February 1, 2026, at 2:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile crash at a residence on Bible Hill Road in Bennington, New Hampshire. The crash was reported as a head-on collision that resulted in injury to a minor.

Bennington Fire Department, Antrim Fire Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Antrim Police Department, and a Conservation Officer from New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the scene. One of the operators was identified as Christopher Bascom, 41, of Charlestown, NH. Bascom was operating his snowmobile when another snowmobile came into his path of travel. The operator of the other snowmobile was a minor. Both individuals were thrown from their machines as a result of the collision. Bascom was uninjured and the minor had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for further evaluation.

Although this crash remains under investigation, the primary cause appears to be operator inattention. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind people to always wear helmets when riding and to not exceed their riding ability.