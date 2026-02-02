Barrington Snowmobile Crash with Injury

CONTACT:

February 2, 2026

Barrington, NH – On February 1, 2026, at approximately 4:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile crash that occurred around 3:00 p.m. involving a single operator in Barrington.

Stephen Graves, 55, of Barrington, New Hampshire, was operating a snowmobile along a local club trail near Young Road in Barrington. While attempting to navigate the road crossing from Swains Lake, Graves lost control of his snowmobile causing it to roll over. Graves was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He transported himself to an urgent care clinic then was transported to Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover by McGregor Ambulance Services with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, but its primary causation appears to be operator inexperience.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind riders to be mindful of changing trail conditions.